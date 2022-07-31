The city of Highland Heights truly is a community with “pride and promise.” You will find a comfortable and convenient balance of neighborhoods, green space, and businesses – all with easy access to downtown Cleveland and other regional amenities. This balance distinguishes the city of Highland Heights as a prosperous, safe community to live, own a business, work, raise children and make lasting memories. Whether you are looking to make the city of Highland Heights a home for your family or a base for your business, you will discover a city with leadership committed to meeting your needs.
The city of Highland Heights remains a vibrant and energized community, with our community park full of activities and amenities, including the pool, baseball and softball fields, playgrounds, and tennis and pickleball courts. Our popular annual summer outdoor events include Music at the Gazebo, Neighborhood Community Bike Ride and Movie in the Park. Our annual Highland Heights Community Day and Parade took place on July 23 featuring our 2022 grand marshal Wayne Dawson from WJW-TV. The day was full of entertainment, live music, a wing eating contest, home run derby, children’s games, food and concluded with fireworks.
Highland Heights is a highly desirable location to open a business, offering 645 acres of park commercial manufacturing property, 47 acres of local and general business property, which includes Aberdeen Business Park, Alpha Park Business District and the Avion Business District. Highland Heights is home to Progressive Insurance, Swagelok, Norman Noble, Lake Business Products, Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital and a UPS regional hub. Omni Senior Living Facility is under construction in the business district and will tentatively open late summer 2023.
For the first time, the city of Highland Heights has earned recognition as a Tree City USA community. We are very proud of this recognition and commend our service department for the excellent work they do in helping to beautify our community and preserving the tree canopy in our city.
Highland Heights is located within the Mayfield City Schools District. The Mayfield city schools and the communities within the district share a proud tradition of excellence. Mayfield Schools have consistently earned top ratings from the Ohio Department of Education, along with recognition naming Mayfield High School as a “best high school” by U.S. News and World Report. In addition, the Mayfield City Schools District recently earned an “A” rating by niche.com, an independent school search website, naming Mayfield among the best districts and schools in Ohio.
This year, our city launched several new community programs. Our Hometown Heroes Banner Program, which proudly recognizes our current and former residents who have served our country in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and National Guard, are currently on display along Highland Road. Highland Heights also implemented its first Community Clean Up Day in partnership with the Highland Heights Green Task Force. We had approximately 40 people volunteer to clean up our city, with over 300 pounds of trash collected. Later this year, we will implement an additional method of communication to our residents via an e-newsletter. This will allow us to briefly communicate any updates that occur in between our normal newsletter distribution.
The city of Highland Heights is committed to keeping a low tax base, strong partnerships with our business community and providing excellent city services while continuing to work hard for our residents. Our efforts continue to be recognized as a Cleveland Magazine top 20 suburb in their annual “Rate the Suburbs” issue. We were ranked No. 11 in 2022, up six spots from the previous year. We have also received recognition in Crain’s Cleveland Business as one of the top 10 wealthiest suburbs.
Although the last several years have been challenging, we remain diligent in providing exceptional safety and residential services, programming and activities for our senior residents, and improvement projects. These include a newly renovated city council chamber, improved entrance way with digital signage at Community Park, and road resurfacing projects.
The city of Highland Heights truly is the perfect place to shop, dine and live. I am honored to serve as the mayor of our great city, and warmly welcome you to see all that Highland Heights has to offer.
Chuck Brunello Jr. is the mayor of Highland Heights.