Passover is a very important and special time for the Jewish community on campus. For the students across Northeast Ohio, Hillel at Kent State University and Cleveland Hillel provides kosher for Passover food to hundreds of college students each year. These free meals, from seders, to lunches and dinners throughout the entire eight-day holiday, are essential for students, since no other kosher for Passover food is readily available on campus. The seder provides students with invaluable Jewish memories with friends. Add in the daily gatherings over meals, the holiday provides opportunities for connection unlike any other time for Hillel.
Much like the daily work and mission of Hillel, the Passover story connects Jewish people of all backgrounds with their heritage and history. One of the most beautiful ways the haggadah does this is by sharing the example of the four sons, who are introduced to illustrate the different ways in which people approach their Jewish identity.
The wise son, the wicked son, the simple son and the son who doesn’t know how to ask are the four sons described in the Passover story. The wise son is one who asks questions and seeks to understand the meaning behind the Passover story. The wicked son, on the other hand, questions the significance of the Passover ritual and does not wish to participate. The simple son does not know much about the holiday and needs to be taught, while the son who doesn’t know how to ask is perhaps too young to understand the meaning of the Passover seder.
Hillel provides experiences for students of all backgrounds and differing Jewish practices. Just as the story of the four sons presents different ways in which individuals approach their Jewish identity, Hillel recognizes that every student has a unique perspective on their Jewish heritage. By providing a platform for discussion and exploration, Hillel encourages students to ask questions, learn more about their identity, and develop a deeper connection to their Jewish community.
As a Jewish campus organization that aims to engage college students in Jewish life, we connect with students through their most desired needs and interests in life. Jewish holidays, understandably, are at the core of how we can incorporate Jewish traditions, customs and history into these meaningful interactions. Passover, as perhaps the most often celebrated Jewish holiday by Jews around the world, provides Hillel with a unique opportunity to connect our students to the beautiful tapestry that is our Jewish community, instilling and deepening their connection to Jewish life, Jewish thought and Jewish practice. With the help of our community of donors and investors, we can make sure that this year – and every year – Hillel can create positive Jewish memories for hundreds of students on all our campuses.
To support the work of Cleveland Hillel and Hillel at Kent State University this Passover, visit clevelandhillel.org and kenthillel.org.
Adam Hirsh is executive director of Hillel at Kent State University and Jared Isaacson is executive director of Cleveland Hillel.