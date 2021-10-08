With the rising number of seniors living healthier and longer lives, the need for specialized home services has also risen. Today, seniors have more options to help them stay independent and healthy in their own environment. The environment for seniors includes a home setting, but also a setting in a facility or other community-style living spaces.
Home health care services can range from in-home nursing care to different therapies, including physical, occupational, social workers and nutritionists. This care is usually short-term, physician-directed care designed to help a patient prevent or recover from an illness, injury or hospital stay. These services are covered by Medicare. During the time the home health care is being provided, a caregiver can help on a very limited basis.
Home care is a nonmedical service that is not covered by insurance. This is reserved for individuals who need assistance performing daily activities like showering or bathing, meal preparation, medication reminders, driving, laundry, companionship and much more. During these current times of isolation, loneliness can be prevented by having a caregiver with your loved one keeping them engaged in activities.
Here are some quick tips for families:
• Talk with your loved one: An AARP survey of adults showed that three out of four adults age 50 and older want to stay in their current environments. It’s important to talk about any concerns, discuss options and show them examples of different companies that provide services. Also think about the specific needs they have: Are they medical? If so, a call to the doctor to get advice and an order for care. Are they nonmedical? What kind of help and how much support do they need each day or week to feel comfortable at home?
• Set and share goals: Select companies that are a good fit for meeting the needs and set up a time to meet with them to discuss the process for getting care. Share what your families’ goals are with the company and explain the specific needs thoroughly.
• Do some research: With medical home health care, sometimes the physician may want you to use the company that is affiliated with them. Research the company’s reputation, history of excellence, internet reviews and also do an interview with them. With non-medical home care ask about the training they do with their staff. The cost of the agency may be more because the company puts more resources into working with their staff, training them to work with different types of clients such as Alzheimer’s disease, clients with limited ambulatory abilities or some that are bed-bound. They may have oversight with nurses and care teams even if they are nonmedical to make sure the client’s needs are being met. It is best to work with a company that hires their own staff and has them bonded and insured.
Following these best practices will help ensure exemplary care that will enhance the life of seniors, and offer peace of mind for both loved ones and families.
Margie Orth is general manager of Home Instead Cleveland East, with offices in Pepper Pike, Oakwood and Brecksville.
