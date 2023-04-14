It’s no secret. Former President Donald J. Trump has been indicted for felony, criminal offenses in the state of New York. Naturally, as with anything Trump related, some responded to the news with a relieved “about time,” while others exclaimed the charges to be baseless, political persecution.
Either way, the criminal charges against Trump are likely to dominate media headlines the world over, for months, if not years to come. Accordingly, for those unfamiliar with the basics of the criminal legal process, a “criminal indictment and trial basics” refresher may be appropriate.
A grand jury indicted Trump for 34 criminal offenses related to allegedly falsifying business records. A grand jury consists of a group of citizens who found probable cause to indict (formally charge) Trump with the allegations. As in all criminal cases, the Constitution presumes Trump to be innocent of the charges.
Over the next several months, Trump’s case is likely to be scheduled for several pretrial hearings. These hearings can serve as status conferences for the parties to discuss legal issues with the court, to provide the court an update about the status of the case (how many witnesses the state and the defense intend to call, scheduling issues, etc.) and to litigate legal motions.
The state and the defense will be filing motions with the court, which are formal requests for the court to take some kind of action – whether that be a motion in limine (to preclude or permit the mention of certain topics at the trial), a motion to suppress (to suppress or “throw out” certain evidence) or perhaps a motion to dismiss (to dismiss some or all of the charges against Trump). The court usually takes evidence by way of testimony and the submission of documents to make factual findings which it applies to the law when ruling on these motions. Given the virtually endless financial and human resources of both sides, it is anticipated that there will be significant motion practice in this case as Trump’s defense team is preparing to mount a vigorous defense.
Once the court resolves the pretrial issues, the case will proceed to (likely) a trial by jury, unless the charges are dismissed or unless Trump pleads guilty to some or all offenses prior to trial (highly unlikely), or unless Trump elects to try the case directly to the judge instead of a jury (even less likely). The parties will first select a jury (known as voir dire), wherein each party and the court question potential jurors to ensure they are unbiased (either for or against Trump) and that they are willing to decide the case based upon the evidence presented, apply the facts to the law, and nothing more. Given the political climate and the notoriety of this case, jury selection will be time consuming.
At a trial, Trump remains cloaked in a presumption of innocence until the state prosecutors can prove him guilty by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt (which is the highest standard of evidence recognized by law). The trial may take several weeks, if not months to complete.
Once the evidence is heard by the 12-person jury, a unanimous verdict is required to find Trump guilty or not guilty. Failure to reach a unanimous verdict would also result in a mistrial (in which case Trump would likely be tried again, as the rule against double jeopardy does not apply in the event of a mistrial).
While jurors are instructed that they cannot consider potential punishment or sympathy when rendering a verdict, what happens to Trump if he is found guilty is simply a topic for another discussion. Surely, such an unprecedented conviction of a former president would be appealed and dragged through the legal process for as long as possible.
What is clear, however, is that, in the eyes of anti-Trumpers, prosecutors are rolling the dice in this case. If Trump is found not guilty, it is a near certainty that Trump will use the acquittal to boost his image, reputation, claims of political persecution to further his political aspirations.
Moreover, Trump will espouse the same rhetoric and vitriol if this jury does not find him guilty by a unanimous vote. He and his spin masters will argue that since he was not found guilty, he is, therefore, not guilty. The conundrum exists that there is no upside to the prosecution of Trump, versus the theory that the system should not let a guilty man go free.
The outcome of these legal proceedings remains to be seen and there are sure to be several twists and turns as the case proceeds down the trial path. Can the state of New York prove the allegations against Trump by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt? Or, will their efforts backfire and fail, serving to embolden Trump and his supporters? Regardless of the outcome, the legal wrangling and unprecedented proceedings are sure to provide fodder for entertainment for months to come.
Larry W. Zukerman is the managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland and Adam M. Brown is an associate attorney.
