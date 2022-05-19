Today (May 5) is the modern state of Israel’s 74th anniversary. That alone is remarkable. A brief look at the countries founded post-World War II, post-Colonialism, Israel stands out as unique in every category imaginable.
What started out as a an ill-equipped, desperately poor creation surrounded by enemies, has grown into a country with a rich, culturally diverse population, a world leader in a broad spectrum of technologies, a leader in medical innovation, a leader in civil rights and human rights and thriving, evolving democracy. These developments are extraordinary.
A wonderful example of Israel’s humanitarian leadership was brought home to me from a work colleague’s personal story. Her friend’s son recently volunteered to fight with the Ukrainian army. The former U.S. Army Ranger is not Ukrainian. Coming from Parma, however, he grew up in a town with a large, active Ukrainian population.
When he saw the Russian aggression, he wanted to help. He was recently injured fighting in Mariupol. The Russian brutality in eastern Ukrainian towns like Mariupol is barbaric and criminal by any legal definition. This young man was bunkered down in a building when Russian missiles and mortar rounds struck. While his life was spared, shrapnel caused catastrophic injuries to his face, eyes and head. In the short time since the injury, he has gone through three surgeries to save his eyesight. His father, now in Ukraine, has been trying to get him care that just cannot be accomplished in war torn Ukraine.
Back in Parma, the young man’s family has been trying to get him transferred to Poland, Germany, or some other European country for potentially sight-saving procedures. No success. But, just this week, my colleague, crying with tears of joy, let me know that this non-Jewish man was taken care of by an Israeli surgeon who flew in and operated on him in Ukraine. So far, the surgeon has restored vision in one eye and is trying to restore vision in the other.
I felt hope for the young soldier, and deep pride and admiration in the modern state of Israel. This is Israel. For 74 years, our tiny country has extended itself to those in need anywhere in the world. Politics can make a skeptic out of anyone. The current climate of rancor affects our ability to see the good when the good present. Let’s all celebrate the miraculous good and gift that is Israel. Chag sameach.
Michael Pasternak is a resident of Shaker Heights.