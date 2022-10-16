We are about a month away from the 2022 midterms which will determine the balance of power in Washington for at least the next two years. Almost every election is considered “the most important,” to the point where the superlative has likely lost its meaning for me. But this time the stakes are high for the pro-Israel community, and the Jewish community as a whole. As President Biden said, “Democracy itself is on the ballot.”
At J Street, we represent the vast majority of American Jews, according to the studies conducted by the respected firm GBA and commissioned by J Street each election cycle, who hold liberal, democratic values along with pro-Israel, pro-peace views. We know that there is no contradiction between supporting America’s democracy and supporting the Jewish and democratic character of the state of Israel. We are appalled by the rise of far-right extremists in our politics and alarmed by the threat that they pose to our community and democracy itself.
At J Street, we understand that a strong U.S.-Israel bond is predicated on shared democratic values. Politicians who try to dismantle democratic institutions only undermine that relationship. Jewish organizations that lend support or cover to such extremists reject the lessons of our own history – to stand together with our fellow minorities against bigotry and persecution.
That is why J Street has prioritized protecting American democracy. This year, we stood with a vast coalition of organizations calling for urgent Congressional action to defend and expand voting rights. In the 2022 election cycle, J Street recognizes many pro-Israel, pro-peace, pro-democracy candidates competing in key Congressional races across the country – including many of the races likely to determine which political party will ultimately control both chambers.
In the great state of Ohio, my home state, democracy is on trial as are many rights guaranteed in the past, such as federal protection for same-sex and even interracial marriage, free and fair elections for all Americans and safe women’s reproductive rights.
Of course, as passionate advocates for Israel’s future as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people as well as for Israeli-Palestinian peace, we at J Street will also be closely watching the outcome of Israel’s upcoming elections, although J Street does not directly involve itself in any way in Israeli politics.
In some ways, Israel’s elections also appear to be in part a struggle for the nation’s democratic ideals – strengthening democracy and commitment to liberal values versus campaigning on hate and nativism, including rolling back rights for LGBTQ and Palestinian citizens, and embracing and empowering an extreme vision for annexation of the West Bank.
No matter the final results of either election this November, J Street will remain committed to our mission: acting as a political home for pro-Israel, pro-peace Americans, promoting US policies that embody our deeply held Jewish and democratic values and that help secure the State of Israel as a thriving, democratic homeland for the Jewish people.
Over the next critical few weeks and far beyond, we’ll be grateful for all those who continue to join our movement’s struggle for democracy, peace and a better future.
Kevin Rachlin is vice president of public affairs at J Street.