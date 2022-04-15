Right around this time of the year, I usually start soliciting donations for JCC Krakow’s Ride For The Living. The Ride is a 60-mile bicycle ride from the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau to JCC Krakow. The funds support the small, but growing and active Jewish community.
When I was the Cleveland Roslyn Z. Wolf-JDC fellow in 2014, I helped to create the Ride. Each summer, my family and I travel back to Krakow, and together with people from around the world, we ride the route that many liberated from Auschwitz walked to return to their homes. From darkness to light – from ashes to life – the Ride is memorable and moving.
The JCC usually uses raised funds for their nursery, student programming, Shabbat and holiday meals, and Holocaust survivors.
This year is different.
JCC Krakow has been a critical resource for Ukrainian refugees. A place for them to seek food, housing, psychological support and other staples. It has been a hub of activity since the war began on Feb. 24.
My friend, Jonathan Ornstein, the executive director of JCC Krakow, shared the following with The New York Times recently:
“Personally, when this is all over, I want to be able to look in the mirror and say that me and my organization did everything we could to help Ukrainians.”
And then he shared this with me:
“I will tell you a story that happened five minutes ago.
“I was on the phone doing an interview when Sebastian (Rudol), the deputy director of JCC Krakow, pulled me off and said that they got a call that there was a truck going into Bucha, a name now known around the world because of the horrible war crimes we have all just seen from photos. They asked if we can pay for food – pasta, rice, canned food, instant food for the residents. I approved $20,000 and the food will be in Bucha tomorrow.
“We are running 14 or so separate programs. I had to be mindful of that when I sent $20,000 worth of food. If I had more money, I would have sent $40,000.
“We are housing 200-plus Ukrainians a night. If we have more resources we will house more, and these women and children will move from the train station to a clean hotel room.
“So the answer is, there are unmet needs that I want to meet and I can do that if we have more money.
“We are looking to raise another $2 million over the next few months.”
I’m making a donation to JCC Krakow today as I know the money will immediately help Ukrainian refugees and support existing Jewish programming during these difficult times.
I ask you to join me. Visit friendsofjcckrakow.org/support.
Together we’ll show the power of our community to help those in need.
Justin Kadis is a Cleveland resident and a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.