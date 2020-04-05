In a Jewish Agency Facebook video, Natan Sharansky, who was “quarantined” in a Russian prison cell for nine years, lists five tips for surviving the COVID-19 pandemic: 1) this is a war against an invisible enemy, 2) don’t plan as if this will end soon; plan for the next few days or month, 3) never give up your sense of humor, 4) enjoy your hobbies, and 5) remember you are part of a great, big people – feel your connection.
Indeed, here in Israel, it feels like we are fighting a war. Being a good “Jewish mother,” Israel took early steps to protect her “children,” turning back flights from corona-infected countries one by one until all borders closed. Concern for those over 60 led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to note in one of his nightly television broadcasts last week that “we have to take care of saba and savta” who are most vulnerable to the worst effects of the illness. Leading the months of preparation and current battle is the first non-doctor head of the Health Ministry, economist Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, nicknamed “Barsi,” an interesting partner for Cabinet Health Minister haredi Rabbi Yaacov Litzman.
Rules have become a way of life. As of March 26, 14 new rules came into effect, limiting us to no more than 100 meters from our homes, apart from specific circumstances. We can go out for food, drugs, medical care and a short close walk. Synagogues will be shuttered. The city of Jerusalem will deliver meals three times a week to the elderly and expects to provide surprise entertainment in the neighborhoods. One of the most proactive nations in the world, with a population that is known more for thinking out of the box than for rule following, Israel battles on – and all this without a formal government in place, a constitutional crisis at our door between the Supreme Court and the Knesset, and many in the haredi community choosing to ignore the protective measures.
Confined to our apartment, my husband, Irv, and I venture out with gloved hands and hand sanitizers, for staples, medicine or to take a very short walk, carefully avoiding other people and especially children. The neighborhood area is beautiful. We are very fortunate. Our small but spacious apartment has a private courtyard and plenty of warm sunshine these days. Just more than 100 meters away are two makolets (small grocery stores), two green grocers, our butcher, bread store and a drugstore. Limited numbers of people are allowed in, or the masked and gloved shopkeepers have a table at the door and take orders. Those who have been able to get out offer to shop for neighbors, friends and family. I miss weekly shopping at Mahane Yehuda, but shukrun.co.il will shop for me and deliver. No shortages at this time. We awake to the trilling of birds. But if we start to think: “When will it be safe to go back to Cleveland?” “When will we play with our grandkids again?” or read about another tragedy or the number of people infected, moods swiftly change.
Ulpan teachers are running short classes via Zoom, and I continue volunteering with Jewish Federations of North American Israel through Zoom, helping the effort to amass online resources that connect Jews abroad
to Israel, JewishTogether.org. I have found concerts at Zappa, Jerusalem Theatre plays, virtual museum visits and Israeli humor. All the meetings and classes on Zoom and other platforms overloads the internet so much that the government asked Netflix to reduce its streaming quality. At times I, too, feel overloaded with too much information.
I relish Israeli black humor. A daily supply comes from JFNA Israel colleagues, friends and online news services. Of the several spoofs of the classic “My Sharona” by the Knacks, my favorite is youtu.be/2NYjSBOlHLo (see The Times of Israel for translation).
I am cooking, baking and listening to lots of beautiful Israeli music through Spotify. We play Rummikub, backgammon and cards, and watch live or streamed TV. My Hebrew is – necessarily – improving. Our seder this year may not be with friends as planned, but perhaps through the magic of Zoom we will gather our children and grandchildren from two different U.S. time zones to have a breakfast, lunch and dinner seder. The soldier reading the Megillah to us on the train from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and Kehillat Yedidya’s pre-Shabbat by Zoom filled with friends, song and inspiration, reminded us that we have and will survive. I take heart in the closing line of Psalm 121: Hashem will guard your departure and your arrival, from this time and forever.
Julie Jaslow Auerbach, a Jewish educator who lives part of the year in Jerusalem and part of the year in Shaker Heights, writes regularly about life in Israel for the CJN.