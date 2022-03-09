Amid a flood of news in recent weeks, one important item may have slipped past without your notice: a recall of some popular brands of infant formulas.
Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers to avoid Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powder infant formulas produced at Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Sturgis, Mich. The company has recalled these products.
The decision came after five infants developed Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport infections after consuming formula manufactured at the facility.
Since the recall was announced, I’ve received many calls and messages from parents who are understandably anxious about their babies. Let’s address some of the main concerns for those who are still unsure about their formula or who may have missed the announcement.
The biggest concern parents have is how to know if their infant has been exposed to Chronobacter or Salmonella. The cans that are part of the recall may have been around for many months, so if you purchased one, there’s a good chance your baby has already consumed the product. If they have not shown any of the symptoms described below, it’s unlikely they were exposed to the bacteria.
Typically, symptoms will present within two to 14 days of exposure, so if it’s been over two weeks since the last possible exposure, it’s very unlikely your infant will become sick. It’s important to remember that only five infants have become significantly ill, so there’s a very small chance of this happening to your child.
Even with these very low risks, you should still stop using any recalled formula immediately and closely monitor your infant for signs of infection for the next two weeks.
Chronobacter can lead to urinary infections or diarrhea, but it can also cause severe infections such as sepsis or meningitis. Monitor for poor feeding, inconsolable crying, fever, difficulty breathing and abnormal body movements.
Salmonella typically causes bad diarrhea, or in more severe cases, high fever, headaches, body aches, lethargy and blood in the urine or stool.
Keep an especially close eye on infants under 3 months old, those born prematurely or those who are immunocompromised. If your infant starts showing any of these symptoms, bring them to your doctor immediately or to the emergency room if the symptoms are serious.
The current recall affects only these batches of powder formulas:
• Similac PM 60/40 with lot code 27032K80 (can) / 27032K800 (case).
• Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powder formulas with codes on the bottom of the container having the first two digits between 22 through 37; the codes containing K8, SH, or Z2; and an expiration date of 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
Liquid ready-to-feed formula and other brands of powder formula are not part of the warning or recall.
If you have the recalled formula, are unsure, or have any questions, you can go to similacrecall.com or call 800-986-8540 for more information or to check your individual lot codes.
Unfortunately, Similac, Alimentum and Elecare formulas are harder to find right now, due to the recall and pandemic-related supply issues.
If you can’t find a safe version of your current formula, you can switch to an equivalent one in Gerber or Enfamil brands. Your pediatrician should be able to help you switch to one of these other products.
If your specific cans have not been recalled, you are safe to continue with the formula you already own.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.