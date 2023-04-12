My adorable baby boy has officially crossed over into toddlerhood. While our days are usually filled with joy as he learns new skills – and words – we have started to also deal with the rare but exhausting tantrum.
Tantrums are a normal part of child development. They occur as kids grow more independent but are not always capable of expressing their emotions or wishes. Unfortunately, these outbursts can lead to stress and self-doubt among parents and children.
Tantrums most often occur in toddlers between 1 and 3 years of age and can vary greatly in severity and presentation. They can be as mild as crying unexpectedly or can progress to hitting, biting, throwing things and even head banging.
There is no way to completely avoid tantrums other than waiting for your kids to grow out of them. However, there are steps you can take to shape your child’s behavior and lessen the stress that goes along with tantrums.
The best thing to do, when possible, is to help prevent tantrums from occurring in the first place. Children often act out when they are hungry or tired, so look for signs they might be about to act out. Our son gets cranky when he’s overtired, so when we see signs of a tantrum, we know it’s probably time for him to take a nap or go to bed.
It’s also important to praise your child’s good behavior. This is especially useful shortly after a tantrum to help reinforce those positive behaviors.
If you sense the start a tantrum, try to distract your child before it reaches its peak. You could suggest playing a game, singing a song or finding a fun book to read.
Unfortunately, you can’t always distract your child in time. When tantrums progress into full-blown meltdowns, ignore them until they calm down. Distraction or reasoning won’t work if a tantrum has reached this stage. Sometimes, kids just need to cry it out.
Ignoring poor behavior can help teach kids natural consequences of their actions: If they break a toy, for example, then they’ll quickly realize that they no longer have that toy to play with.
If your children misbehave, it’s easy to react by yelling. However, your louder tone of voice and attention can act as a positive reinforcement and lead to similar behaviors in the future. This is especially true if your child is misbehaving for attention.
Ignoring bad behavior is not an option if your kid is doing anything dangerous or being physically aggressive. In those cases, a brief time-out can be the best way to help your kid cool down and stay safe. Start with a warning (“If you don’t stop, then you’re going to have to go to timeout.”). Then, have your kid sit in a quiet, safe place – a play pen can work well, or have an older kid sit in the corner or on a step. Time-outs should last one minute for each year of age.
This is a marathon, not a sprint. Tantrums won’t disappear overnight, but by keeping these suggestions in mind, you can hopefully help relieve some of the stress of tantrums until you make it through to the other side.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.