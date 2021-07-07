Over the past year or so we have all focused – and rightly so – on how to best protect ourselves from COVID-19. However, it’s important not to neglect other aspects of summer safety, especially as we venture outside again and leave our self-imposed quarantines. Here are some important safety tips to keep in mind throughout the rest of this summer.
SUNSHINE: First and foremost is the issue of sun safety. While sun exposure is helpful for increasing vitamin D levels, excessive exposure to UV rays can be dangerous at any age. Therefore, we should try to limit sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when UV rays are the strongest. Kids 6 months and older should use sunscreen any time they’ll be outside for more than 30 minutes.
Younger infants are unable to use sunscreen. For those babies, parents should dress them in wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved outfits and long pants made of cool, breathable material, so that the babies aren’t overheated but avoid direct exposure to the sun.
For the older children, you should use a broad-spectrum sunscreen (covering UVA and UVB), with SPF between 15 and 50. Apply sunscreen to all exposed areas of the skin, avoiding the eyes and mouth, 15-30 minutes before sun exposure and repeating every two hours, or after getting wet, sweating or drying off with a towel. Last, everyone should wear sunglasses with at least 99% UV protection to protect sun damage to the eyes.
INSECTS: To limit bites and stings, try to avoid areas that attract insects, such as flower beds, areas near stagnant water and shady areas under trees, especially in the evenings. If you can’t avoid these locations, make sure kids are wearing long sleeves and long pants. You can apply insect repellent on the outside of clothing and on exposed skin for anyone 2 months or older, keeping the repellent away from the eyes and mouth. If using a spray repellent, make sure to apply it outside or in well-ventilated areas. After hiking or walking in or near the woods, check your kids for ticks.
HELMETS: With the warmer weather, we have so many more opportunities to be active, especially after being stuck at home this past year. Some of kids’ favorite activities include bicycling, inline skating and skateboarding. While these activities provide great exercise, they can be dangerous without proper helmet usage. Parents should always make sure children wear helmets every time they ride their bike, inline skate or skateboard, especially if trying tricks. Model safe behavior by wearing your helmet, too. All helmets should meet the standards of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Replace any helmet that has any damage from a fall or crash. Helmets should sit securely on the top of the head, covering the forehead, with the chin strap fitting snugly.
WATER SAFETY: Summer is also the time for swimming and playing in the water, at the beach, a public pool or in a private swimming pool. Keep several things to keep in mind to help prevent drowning. Never leave children unsupervised in or near water. Make sure there is a responsible “water watcher” at all times. For private pools, make sure to install a fence that is at least 4 feet high around the entire pool, with a secure lock that is out of the reach of children. One of the best ways to help limit the risk of drowning is through swim lessons. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swim lessons for all children over 4 and for those who are younger but ready to swim.
By keeping these tips in mind – and continuing to follow the advice from the CDC regarding safety from COVID-19 – there is no reason why you and your family can’t be the best and most enjoyable summer ever.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.