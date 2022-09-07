By now, schools, teachers, parents and kids are settled back into their usual school-day routines. For some kids, this includes walking, taking a bus or train, or riding a bike, scooter or skateboard to school, often unsupervised. While walking and biking are great ways to get regular exercise, it’s important to make sure that kids are finding the safest ways to travel to and from school.
First, you should make sure your child is old enough and mature enough to be able to go to school independently. Kids may not be ready to walk to school without an adult until at least 10 years old or so, depending on how far they need to walk. Younger kids may not be as aware of traffic or other potential dangers. Make sure you remind your kids to practice safe ways to cross the street, to stick to one safe route to and from school, to avoid using a cell phone when walking, and if possible, to walk with at least one other neighbor or sibling.
As for riding a bike, there are many important safety factors to remember. First, make sure your child has a properly sized bike. Don’t buy a larger bike for them to “grow into,” since oversized bikes are harder to control. And get them new wheels if they’ve outgrown a smaller bicycle.
Make sure kids are riding with traffic if they’re old enough to be riding in the street, following all the traffic laws. Teach them the proper hand signals to use when making turns. Minimize distractions when riding by reminding your kids never to use their cell phones while biking. Also, make sure they know basic maintenance: checking tires and brakes and adjusting seat height. These same rules all apply to kids riding scooters, skateboards, hover boards or other similar modes of transportation.
When riding any of the vehicles mentioned above, make sure that kids are using proper helmets every time. Make sure to buy a helmet that meets the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission requirements – which should be any commercially sold helmet manufactured after 1999. Other types of helmets (football, hockey, etc.) should not be used for bicycling since they don’t have the same protection in a potential crash or fall.
Make sure the helmet fits properly, sitting squarely on the top of the head, covering the top of the forehead, allowing your kid to see the tip of the helmet when looking up. The helmet should sit parallel to the ground when your child’s head is upright, and the chin strap should be snug but not too tight or painful.
Helmets should be replaced every five years or so, since the materials can wear down over time, and they need to be replaced earlier than that if they’ve been through a serious crash or injury.
Many kids may feel that helmets are unnecessary or uncool, or that they’re too experienced to need one. Remind them that they can’t control other pedestrians and riders or the drivers around them.
Helmets – just like all the other important safety tips mentioned above – can help make their trips to and from school as safe as possible, contributing to what has hopefully been a great start to the school year.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.