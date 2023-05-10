Even though it may not feel like it with the wintry weather we’ve recently had, the return of summertime activities is right around the corner. Soon, we’ll celebrate Memorial Day, and the public outdoor pools will open, so it’s a perfect time for a few important water safety tips.
This is especially important since drowning remains the No. 1 cause of unintentional death in children ages 1 to 4.
One of the most important rules is to never leave young children unattended near water – whether at a private pool, a public pool or the beach. For younger kids and infants, even 2 inches of standing water can be dangerous, so be sure to supervise your kids even in small inflatable pools, fountains or ponds.
Any time children under 5 years old are near the water, there should always be a responsible adult present to act as a “water watcher,” preferably one that’s trained in CPR. For young children, this adult should be within arm’s length, but with older children, adults do not need to be as close. They should still be nearby and free from distractions such as cell phones or alcohol.
Inflatable “floaties” can seem like a good way to safely let young kids swim independently, but they are not an adequate substitute for life jackets or adult support and can lead to a false sense of security.
It is also a good idea to enroll your kids in swimming lessons. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swimming lessons for all children over 4 years old and possibly for younger kids if they are interested. There’s no clear evidence infant swim classes will help prevent drownings, but there are many parent-child classes that can help young toddlers, and children at least 4 years old should be enrolled in classes until they’re able to at least master the front crawl.
Families who own private pools need to ensure they are surrounded by a gate or fence at least 4 feet high on all sides and climb resistant with a gate that remains locked or latched when not in use. The latch should also be out of the reach of children.
Most drownings in younger kids occur in private pools, usually when they are not in use. That is why it is so important to make sure they don’t have access unless supervised. For added security, you can consider adding an alarm on the gate or even a pool alarm, which will go off if someone falls into the water and makes waves when it is not in use. You should keep pool toys out of the pool when not in use, deflate any blow-up toys after each use, and keep any electronics away from the water. Kids need to avoid diving into pools if they’re too shallow, and they should never run around the pool deck.
When taking the family to open bodies of water, make sure to only go in designated areas under the watch of lifeguards on duty. Open water often contains undercurrents and rip currents, which can make swimming more difficult. It’s important to teach children about rip currents, and how to swim parallel to shore to escape these currents. To prevent drowning when boating, always make sure that young children wear life jackets when they are in or near natural bodies of water.
If you follow these tips, we can help keep swimming a fun and safe activity.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.