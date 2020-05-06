As we all know, we are living in confusing times. The unprecedented pandemic has led to an un-precedented amount of misinformation. One of the most recent – and potentially very dangerous – stories started after the president asked about disinfectants being used, via ingestion or injection, to treat the coronavirus.
Now, I won’t get into whether he was serious in suggesting this or whether he was being sarcastic. I’ll leave that up to you to decide. Instead, I would like to use this incident as an opportunity to review some basic poison safety.
First, just to reiterate, there is absolutely no reason that anyone should be drinking, injecting or washing themselves with household disinfectants. These products can and should be used for cleaning the house, especially during the time of COVID-19. They are especially useful for cleaning common often-touched surfaces, such as kitchen counters, doorknobs and light switches. However, they should never be used on or in the body. In fact, it’s even more important now to make sure that these products are safely stored out of the reach of children, since they are likely being used more than usual.
You should always store cleaning products, laundry detergents and other hazardous chemicals in their original containers and keep them out of sight and reach of young children. Most cases of accidental poisonings occur when kids are left alone. Even if parents are working from home, they may not be able to watch their kids as closely as a day care worker can, and this may allow kids to get into more trouble than usual. Therefore, you should always make sure these products are in locked cabinets, or that the doors have child-safety latches that prevent kids from opening them.
Medications should also be properly stored to prevent accidental or intentional misuse by children. You should always use the safety cap for medications, especially prescriptions. You should also promptly discard any unused medications, especially any narcotics or other medicine that can be abused. You can visit the fda.gov to see if your pills can be thrown out or need to be taken to a DEA-authorized collector. When giving children medicine, always read the label and double-check the dose before administering any liquid.
Another potentially dangerous substance that most people don’t think about is hand sanitizer. Most of us have stocked up on the alcohol-based product to help stop the spread of coronavirus. However, hand sanitizer contains between 50% and 90% alcohol, and if ingested by a small child it can be dangerous and lead to alcohol poisoning. Younger kids can become sick after only a couple of squirts, so it’s very important to monitor the use of hand sanitizer and to properly store it with the other cleaning products.
If you are concerned that your child may have been poisoned, it’s important to take prompt action. For eye poisoning, you should flush the eyes with a steady stream of room temperature water for 15 minutes. Contact with the skin should be treated with prompt removal of the child’s clothes, then washing the skin with lukewarm water for at least 15 minutes.
If your child swallowed any type of battery, you should immediately take him or her to the nearest emergency room. For any other ingestions, call the poison control hotline right away at 800-222-1222, so that an expert can help determine the best management based on the substance involved.
By taking the proper steps for poison prevention and potential treatment, you can ensure a safer environment for yourselves and your children. Just remember: Keep washing those hands, kitchens and surfaces – and leave those dangerous chemicals outside of the body, where they belong.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the CJN. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.