With the new school year fast approaching, we are heading toward the all too-familiar back-to-school stress. This includes organizing daily schedules, figuring out bus times, buying supplies and, for the older kids, frantically completing summer reading/homework assignments.
While parents often count down the days until their children head back to school, many kids may be dreading the return to studying and homework. It’s helpful to think about ways to encourage a love of learning and reading, to make the transition a little easier for everyone.
Encouraging a love of reading and learning can start in infancy. An early introduction to books encourages lifelong reading habits and helps expand infants’ language development. Reading to your baby provides a way to bond with them from the start, while also showing them that reading is a fun activity for the whole family. Infants appreciate bright colors and fun shapes. They will start to enjoy looking at the pages, even before they recognize the words. As they get older, they can hold the book and flip pages, becoming more active participants during story time. It’s important at this age to buy board or indestructible books, since young hands can tear paper pages.
As children grow older, it’s even more helpful to encourage them to spend time reading, not just for school, but also for pleasure. By continuing to read aloud to your kids, you can help them fall in love with books. Let your children choose the books, to keep them involved, and if they lose interest in a specific story, it’s fine to switch without finishing. You can always go back later and read the ending for yourself if you need to! If your kid has memorized a favorite story, let them “read” it aloud to you, and certainly when they’re old enough to read comfortably, let them take turns reading to you.
In addition to reading books aloud to your kids, you can also try reading books in parallel with them. Let your kids see you reading books that you enjoy on your own, and then they may follow your lead and sit down with a book themselves. You can set aside time to discuss what each of you is reading, so that they can stay engaged.
Reading is not only a great way to establish a love of learning, it can also help your kids deal with their emotions, especially if they’re going through hard times or stressful life events. Books can help build character, teach your kids empathy and resiliency, and even help them deal with their constantly changing emotions. You can find books on kindness and friendship to help prevent bullying, books on expressing emotions after they’ve seen a scary news story, books to help teach about diversity and inclusion, and so much more. By developing a love of reading, you can help your kids learn and grow in so many different ways.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.