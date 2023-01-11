As first-time parents in the age of social media and screen time, my husband and I have had many conversations over the past several months about when and how to start screen time for our 18-month-old son.
The use of digital devices has been shown to negatively affect language development, reading skills, short-term memory, sleep and attention in younger toddlers and infants. So, like many first-time parents, we’ve tried to avoid screen time for the first year and beyond, except for phone and video calls with family.
Then we started letting him look at pictures and videos of himself, but still avoided any TV shows or YouTube videos. However, as he has gotten older, we began questioning when it’s safe to start letting him watch short clips or shows.
This brings along a whole new set of questions – how long, what shows, how frequently, etc. I know other parents also struggle with these same issues, especially when we are all attached to our own media devices. Therefore, I thought it was a good time to review the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendations and suggestions regarding media use in kids and families.
The official recommendation from the AAP is as follows:
• For children under 18 months of age, screen time should be limited to video calls only.
• Children between 18 months and 24 months of age can be introduced to limited amounts of digital media, although parents should try to choose high-quality educational programs or apps and use them together with their kids.
• Kids ages 2-5 can have more screen time, though you should try to limit them to no more than one hour each day. Again, high-quality programs are preferred, and if you can watch shows or play apps with your kids, this helps improve social interactions and language development.
• Even older children and teens should limit screen time each day. Apart from school and homework assignments, we should all aim for one or two hours of screen time at the most. While this may seem unachievable for many, it allows for enough time in the day for physical activity and proper sleep – kids should get between eight and 12 hours of sleep each night, depending on their age.
• The best way to keep everyone on track with screen time limits is to come up with a family media plan, which clarifies the rules for digital use for every family member. This is something that parents can create with older children or on their own for younger kids, considering the child’s age, personality and developmental stage. The plans are more successful when the entire family – kids and adults – agree to the digital media restrictions, and they can include ideas for media-free activities family members can do together and on their own.
As for our family, now that our son is 18 months old, we have decided to start loosening the screen-free restrictions. While we still try to encourage other forms of play, we have started watching the occasional clips of “Sesame Street” together, along with letting him look at pictures of himself on the phone.
However, we still limit the screen time and always encourage other forms of play – something that is certainly no problem for an active toddler.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.