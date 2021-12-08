It’s all too easy for us to fall into certain patterns as we continue through the holiday season. With New Year’s resolutions on the horizon and the prospect of all sorts of unhealthy holiday treats, we often become almost obsessed with issues of weight and dieting. Some of the most common New Year’s resolutions involve eating less or going to the gym more – all with the goal of weight loss. However, by focusing so much on our weight, we can not only impact our mental health, but we can also negatively affect our children, especially adolescents.
Throughout the year, we’re constantly bombarded with images and messages – in advertising and on social media – about our bodies and what the “ideal” body should look it. This can be very tough on children, especially adolescents. When our kids hear us focusing on our weight, they often end up mirroring our negative behavior. By making comments about “fat days” or “feeling so fat” after eating a large holiday meal or by discussing the need to lose weight for a New Year’s resolution, we are focusing on negative body images. This can increase the risk of mental health problems, especially eating disorders in our children. Children are very susceptible to judgments about body shape and image. By teaching them, even subtly, that there is a “good” and a “bad” body type, we may be leading them to poor body image.
In 2013, JAMA Pediatrics published a report that found that adolescents with parents who negatively talked about their own weight or size were more likely to diet, binge or participate in other unhealthy weight-control behaviors. However, the teens whose parents engaged in healthy eating conversations were less likely to use unhealthy weight-control behaviors, even for those who were already overweight.
Therefore, it is important this holiday season to try a more positive and healthy approach to eating habits and weight loss. You can do this by making good choices with nutrition and exercise and by setting the goal of living healthier instead of losing a certain number of pounds. You can even focus on improving other indicators of good health, like lowering blood pressure, blood sugar or cholesterol. Encourage the rest of your family to also set healthy lifestyle goals. Make sure to include everyone, not just family members who may be overweight.
It’s also important to be a role model for your kids in the way you view and talk about yourself. If you’ve eaten a large meal for the holidays, don’t talk about how fat you feel. Instead talk about feeling full. Don’t obsess about how much weight you’ve gained since high school or harp on having a “fat day” if you’ve slid back in your nutrition plans or feel too snug in your clothes one day. Make sure not to criticize others for gaining weight or focus too much on how much weight they’ve lost, since this just reinforces the belief that there are “good” and “bad” body shapes.
The most important resolution for 2022 is to work toward a well-balanced, physically active lifestyle. This will lead to improved mental and physical health for you and your whole family.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.