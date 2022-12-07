As the days shorten and temperatures continue to drop, it’s tempting to stay inside with a hot cup of cocoa and only leave the house when absolutely necessary. But even with the change in seasons, it’s important to stay active.
When I see children for their yearly check-ups, most tell me about fun summertime activities like running, biking, swimming or even just informal outside play. But when the seasons change, their physical activity is often restricted to gym class or walking in between classes – especially for children not involved in indoor sports or extracurriculars.
So, let’s talk about some ways to help kids stay active during Cleveland’s dreary winter months.
For starters, children 6 years of age and older should be physically active for at least one hour every day, and that hour can be completed all at once or in chunks. Organized sports through school or your community can be a great way to stay active, though not every child is interested in competitive sports.
Still, there are other ways to add more movement to our kids’ routines.
Older children have the option to work out at public gyms, but that’s certainly not the case for everybody, especially younger kids. With that in mind, there are plenty of online resources – on YouTube and elsewhere – with workout videos for all ages.
Physical activity doesn’t have to be strictly through traditional exercise – lifting weights or using a treadmill, for example. Fitness or dancing games are also available for most video game systems, and every bit of movement counts. Even the new virtual reality systems have great fitness activities.
Once the snow hits, building forts or snowmen and going sledding (safely, of course) are great ways to get moving. Ice skating is also a perfect physical activity for the season, and many of Cleveland’s suburbs have rinks open to the public.
Be sure to get the whole family involved with the outdoor fun. Ohio isn’t exactly known for the best hills, but it’s not too far of a drive to the larger ski resorts in New York or Pennsylvania. There are even a few inexpensive resorts in Northeast Ohio, which might be a good option for some families.
Whether it’s inside or outdoors, individually or with a team, or even something that the whole family can do together, it’s important that we all find ways to stay active even during the bitter cold winter months. This way we can build healthy habits that last us all year and throughout our lives.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.