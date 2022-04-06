As we settle into April, we’re getting more glimpses of warmer spring weather, making it easier for our kids and grandkids to play outside. Outdoor time is essential for the physical and mental health of children (and adults) of all ages, especially since we’ve been cooped up all winter and are still trying to stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The benefits of time outside go beyond fresh air. Studies have shown that children tend to play harder and are more physically active when playing outside, compared to indoor play. Spending time outside helps improve motor skills and lowers the risk of obesity. It fosters more curiosity and critical thinking since there is so much more to explore and study. When kids spend more time outside, they tend to be less angry and aggressive, and there are lower rates of depression in older kids and adults who spend more time outside. Sun exposure – when done safely – is a great source of vitamin D, which is important for healthy, strong bones.
Outdoor time has become even more important since the arrival of COVID. Although we’re seeing lower case numbers, new variants and surges are a possibility, so it’s still important to stay safe, especially for the younger kids who are waiting for an age-appropriate vaccine. Social distancing is much easier to accomplish when outside.
There are ways you can enjoy time outside with kids of any age. Babies and younger toddlers love to ride in strollers while going on walks, or you can use a child bicycle trailer to take toddlers on family bike rides. Story time is even more fun when sitting outside in a comfortable, shaded spot. Older kids and teenagers will enjoy playing at playgrounds or on home play sets, or you can go hiking as a family or play catch together. Any of these are great ways to bond as a family while also getting much-needed time outside.
Spending time outside does require some simple precautions. As I mentioned, the sun is a great source of vitamin D. It can also be harmful and cause UV radiation exposure; it’s important to use proper sun protection. You should cover the skin of babies under 6 months of age to avoid any direct sun exposure. Sunscreen is safe for children 6 months and older. Make sure to apply it at least 30 minutes before going outside and reapply it as needed throughout the day. At any age, you should stay in the shade as much as possible and limit direct sun exposure during peak intensity hours – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are other safety factors to consider as well, whether playing at a public playground or in your own backyard. Make sure to supervise your children when playing, both at home and at a park. Choose a playground that has equipment meant for your child’s age and development level. You should also choose playgrounds with softer surfaces underneath the equipment. Mulch, wood chips, sand, pea gravel and rubber mats are much safer than hard surfaces like concrete or asphalt.
Make sure kids go down slides feet first to avoid head injuries. Don’t slide down while holding your child on your lap; this can increase the risk of injury. Many of these rules apply to home playground equipment as well. For at-home sets, it’s also important to make sure you buy a set labeled as meeting safety standard ASTM F1148.
If you make sure everyone stays safe, playing outside is a great way for the whole family to get physically and mentally healthier. So do your research, find the best playgrounds and hiking trails, and enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather that should be coming very soon.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.