As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio.
Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
RSV can be scary, especially for parents who haven’t encountered it. Let’s review some important information that parents need to know.
Adults and children can get sick with RSV, but premature infants, young infants and vulnerable children (those with chronic lung or heart disease, poor immune systems or neuromuscular disorders) are at high risk of severe disease. These infants and children struggle to clear the mucus and secretions that settle in their airways, leading to difficulty breathing. Often, this requires hospitalization for supportive treatments like oxygen supplementation and IV fluids.
RSV is a common respiratory virus, typically seen between fall and early spring. It usually starts with symptoms of a bad cold: fever, cough, congestion, runny nose, sneezing, fussiness and poor feeding. The illness can then progress to bronchiolitis – inflammation of the smaller airways, which can lead to difficulty breathing and hospitalization. Bronchiolitis presents as faster breathing, flaring of the nostrils, grunting during breathing, belly breathing, retractions (skin pulling in between or above the ribs when breathing) and wheezing. Symptoms tend to worsen over the first five days or so be-fore gradually improving over one to two weeks. Patients of any age can then have a lingering cough that may take several weeks to completely clear.
If you or your child becomes sick with RSV, the most important thing to do is treat with supportive care at home and monitor for worsening symptoms. There is no specific cure or treatment to help shorten the course of illness, and antibiotics won’t help with the virus. You can help treat nasal congestion by using nasal saline and gentle suctioning, plus running a humidifier overnight. Warm fluids and honey can help soothe sore throats and coughing for anyone over 12 months of age. Tylenol and ibuprofen (for infants older than 6 months) can help treat fever/pain. If you feel like your child is having difficulty breathing, as mentioned above, go to the emergency room.
The best way to keep you and your families safe during RSV season is to reduce the risk of exposure. As with COVID-19, RSV is spread through respiratory droplets. Frequent hand washing and avoidance of high-risk situations such as large crowds or sick kids will help reduce exposure to the virus. You can also disinfect surfaces regularly, especially if you are at risk of getting exposed to germs at work or if you have a kid in school or daycare.
For some infants who are at higher risk of severe disease, there is a vaccine available, though it is only available for a small percentage of infants. If you think that your baby may qualify, ask your pediatrician. For everyone else, make sure to continue the same practices we’ve all become experts at throughout the pandemic, and just remember, most of us have been sick with RSV at some point in our lives, but have been able to make a full recovery.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.
