As COVID-19 vaccination rates grow, families are starting to envision an end to our social isolation, especially from grandparents itching to see – and hug – their grandkids. With Passover starting later this month, the question is: What can we safely do when some, if not all, of the adults in a family have received at least one dose of vaccine?
Dr. Anthony Fauci recently hinted at some upcoming new guidelines for adults once they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID.
One potential new guideline is we may be able to gather in small groups without masks if everyone has been vaccinated. While this may work well for older adults, it doesn’t help families with younger adults who are still waiting their turn for their shots. It’s even less helpful for families with kids, since the vaccine still hasn’t been approved for minors. The current recommendations are for everyone to continue social distancing even after they are fully vaccinated, especially if visiting unvaccinated friends or family. The question we must figure out is how to safely enjoy holidays and other small gatherings again, especially with Passover right around the corner.
Part of the problem is we still don’t have good information about how effective the vaccines are at preventing asymptomatic people from spreading the disease if they are exposed. Preliminary data suggests that fully vaccinated people exposed to COVID are much less likely to spread the virus, but we still need a lot more information before we know exactly how much of a reduction to expect. Until we know, the CDC still recommends everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing until more of the population is vaccinated.
The safest way to celebrate holidays is to do so virtually. While COVID numbers have improved, the last thing we want to see is another spike because of complacency. If families are going to be celebrating together, we should maintain social distancing and continue wearing masks.
If we’re lucky, the end of March will bring warm enough weather to allow families to hold seders outside, where the risk of spreading COVID is significantly reduced. However, we all know there are no weather guarantees in Greater Cleveland. It’s just as likely to be in the 30s and raining or snowing as it is to be in the 50s or 60s. So our best option lies with limiting the number of in-person guests even after some are vaccinated. For out-of-town travelers, it’s safest to try quarantining for two weeks prior and/or getting tested for COVID just before making the trip.
With the vaccine providing so much hope and potential freedom, it’s a difficult time to stay vigilant. But we must, so we can keep friends and family safe.
Let’s ensure the only plagues we encounter at Passover are the ones in the haggadah.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.