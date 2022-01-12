Last month, I took my first full week off from work since returning from maternity leave. I got to enjoy a relaxing week with my husband and son.
However, between worry about the COVID-19 surge and anxiety about returning to work, potentially getting exposed to the virus and again being away from my son, I had trouble sleeping the last few nights. Then, a few days later, I found myself in the office listening to teenage patients describing similar difficulties falling and staying asleep.
Insomnia is a common problem, especially among teenagers, and it’s only worsened during the pandemic. Virtual school and increased screen time altered sleep schedules, and even though most students are back in person this year, sleep habits haven’t fully recovered.
We all know that sleep is important, especially for growing, developing children and adolescents. Infants need 12 to 16 hours of sleep in a 24-hour period, while school-aged kids should be getting nine to 12 hours each day. Teenagers should aim for eight to 10 hours. Proper sleep can lead to improved concentration and memory in school, a stronger immune system, and better growth and nutrition habits. Lack of sleep can lead to headaches, high blood pressure, behavior problems, poor impulse control, risky behavior, poor concentration and school performance, mood changes, irritability, even depression.
The best way to improve the amount and quality of sleep for children is to establish proper sleep routines. Limit screen time close to bedtime, since the blue light from screens can trick the brain into thinking it’s still daytime. Ideally you should end screen time at least an hour before bed, then help your kids find a calm activity to help them unwind, such as taking a relaxing bath, reading a book, listening to soft music, or doing yoga or meditation. Keep a consistent bedtime routine where they brush teeth, read/relax, then go to bed at the same time each night.
Daytime habits are just as important. Avoid over-scheduling. Too many activities can lead to kids finishing homework too late at night. While it’s important for kids to stay busy and get plenty of exercise, activities should be done in the afternoon, not late in the evening. Try to limit daytime naps to 45 minutes at the most, so that your children are still tired at bedtime. You should also limit late meals and caffeine intake. Dinner should be a few hours before bedtime, though it’s acceptable to have a light snack before bed if needed. Caffeine’s effects last hours, so kids should avoid any caffeine intake after lunchtime.
Another way to promote healthy sleep is to create the proper sleep environment. The bedroom should be cool but not cold. Kids over 1 year old should sleep on a bed with a comfortable mattress, blankets and pillows. Keep the room dark and quiet or use a small nightlight if needed. Some kids might need white noise to relax, or they may prefer some quiet music or nature sounds. If none of these techniques is working, talk to your pediatrician, since some kids may need medication or therapy.
The best way to help establish these good bedtime routines is to model them as a whole family. As I mentioned earlier, even adults have nights when we can’t sleep, especially when we’re stressed or anxious. If we work to make sleep a priority for ourselves, we can reinforce the importance of a good night’s sleep to our kids and help them develop good sleep habits.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.