Most schools have reopened for in-person learning. Many sports teams are allowing capacity crowds. And Broadway has finally reopened after going dark for more than a year-and-a-half.
This “new normal,” however, has not ended the challenge of staying safe during these and other social interactions. After all, there’s still a pandemic going on.
We are once again confronted with this challenge later this month, as families figure out how to safely celebrate Halloween. Last year, I wrote about different options for COVID-friendly Halloween celebrations. This included having a scavenger hunt or holiday-themed movie night for parents and children in the safety of their own homes, or even trying socially distanced trick-or-treating, with masks, candy “shoots” or tables of pre-bagged candy. These can still apply this year, especially as most children are still not vaccinated.
While COVID-specific safety tips are still important, it’s also important to not forget regular Halloween safety, especially if more families are venturing out for traditional trick-or-treating. The past few weeks have reminded us how fickle Cleveland weather can be, with a high of 50 one day and then 80 the next, so it’s important to dress kids for the appropriate weather if they’ll be outside for an hour or two. Whether it’s sunny and warm, rainy and cold, or snowing, make sure to layer appropriately, and of course, don’t keep young kids outside too long if it’s cold or wet out.
Younger kids who are trick-or-treating should be accompanied by adults to make sure they don’t wander off and to help enforce social distancing and COVID-safe habits. School-age children may go farther for trick-or-treating, but they should still be accompanied by an adult while wandering around the neighborhood. Older kids can go out on their own, but they should review safety tips and make sure at least one kid in the group has a cell phone in case of emergencies. Try to find bright or reflective costumes, especially for unaccompanied kids, to help them avoid getting hit by a car when crossing the street, and make sure that every trick-or-treating group has at least one working flashlight for when it gets darker outside.
For kids with allergies, it’s very important to review all candy or other Halloween treats for possible allergens. Make sure to avoid eating candy until you can thoroughly check all pieces at home. Make sure that all the food is properly wrapped to avoid germs or tampering with the food.
Even families staying at home this year should keep in mind a few basic safety tips. When decorating jack-o’-lanterns or crafting new Halloween decorations, make sure that younger children are not allowed to use knives or scissors. Young kids can draw on pumpkins with markers or help design the carving, but parents should do the actual cutting. If you’re keeping the pumpkins indoors, make sure they’re sitting on a sturdy surface, away from curtains or other flammable objects. Consider using electric candles or glow sticks instead of open flames.
No matter what Halloween plans you decide to make, it’s as important as ever to stay safe while still having fun as a family. We should take this opportunity to continue making adaptations to old holiday traditions as we work toward an eventual post-pandemic “normal” life.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.