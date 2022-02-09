This past month we reached a new, exciting – and a little painful – milestone with our son.
Our normally happy, easygoing baby started to get fussier, especially in the evening, with a slight regression in his sleep and feeding schedules. He even refused baby food a couple of times, which is unusual for him.
After a quick examination of his mouth, my guess was confirmed: His very first tooth had erupted!
While we were thrilled to see that first tooth, the teething process has been tough on our baby. And as we were dealing with it, I had multiple parents come into my office looking for advice on how to help with teething pain and associated symptoms. So I thought it was a perfect time to review some facts about teething infants and how to manage those first teeth.
First, it’s important to know what to look for when babies are working on new teeth. Teething doesn’t generally cause too much discomfort, but it can lead to fussier babies, especially the few days surrounding the actual eruption of a tooth.
Teething can cause a slight increase in body temperature, but anything above 100.4 degrees should be considered a true fever, most likely caused by some kind of infection.
Babies may start drooling more, and it may seem as if they’re chewing on everything. They can also become very fussy when their gums are sore. Babies often will pull their ears because of referred gum pain, often making it hard to tell the difference between teething pain and other causes of actual ear pain. Sore gums may result in sleep regression or changes in eating habits.
The best ways to treat teething pain are through natural, supportive care. You can give gentle gum massages with a clean finger or knuckle. You can give your infant a teething ring/toy (solid ones are better than those filled with gel or liquid). A wet or frozen washcloth can also provide comfort – just throw a wet washcloth in the freezer for 15-20 minutes and it will be ready to chew on.
If your infant is in significant pain, you can treat with acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil/Motrin) if they are over six months old. This can be especially helpful for babies who are refusing to eat properly. A dose of pain medication before a meal can help the gum pain and allow them to eat better.
Avoid dental gels, such as Orajel. The FDA has warned against using ones that contain belladonna, benzocaine or lidocaine because of potential poor side effects. Natural dental gels are safe to use if they don’t contain those substances. Amber teething necklaces were popular in the past, but these are choking hazards and are not recommended.
Once those teeth are coming through, it’s important to know how to take care of them. You can help strengthen your infant’s teeth by adding fluoride to their diet. The easiest way is to give small amounts of tap water, which is almost always fluoridated, when they start to eat solid foods. If your tap water isn’t safe or doesn’t contain enough fluoride, you can give supplements instead.
The best way to keep teeth healthy is by brushing them properly, starting in infancy. You should start brushing your baby’s teeth twice each day, using a soft-bristled brush and a small smear – the size of a grain of rice – of fluoride toothpaste. It’s especially important to brush their teeth at the end of the day, so that toothpaste is the last thing on the teeth at night. Avoid letting your baby fall asleep with a bottle.
It’s your job to help your infant develop dental-care habits that will keep their teeth strong and healthy for an entire lifetime. They will thank you later.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.