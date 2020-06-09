Coronavirus. The pandemic has monopolized almost all of our conversations for the past several months.
The events of the past weeks, however, have made it clear the discussions about COVID-19 need to take a back seat for a bit, and we need to focus on a different problem plaguing our country.
While the epidemic of racism is not new, it continues to evolve, with tension and anger building every time another victim’s name is added to the list of men and women killed for no reason other than the color of their skin. The growing anger and frustration have led to protests, with some rioting, vandalism and looting, as we saw in downtown Cleveland. Through news clips, images of the uprising and graphic videos of violence against innocent black men and women, children are being exposed to the harsh realities of racism throughout our nation.
Racism can be harmful to kids starting at a young age. Children of color may grow up feeling they don’t have the same opportunities available to them as their white friends, or they may even fear public figures who are supposed to protect them. Second-hand racism – experienced through social media, stories from friends and family, or horrific events on the news – can have lasting negative impacts on children’s lives.
It is just as important to discuss the issues of racism with children who aren’t considered minorities, since they can be negatively affected as well. Earlier today I was speaking with a coworker and she mentioned a difficult discussion she had with her adolescent son over the weekend. The family had driven past a sign in a neighbor’s yard stating, “I am ashamed of being white,” which made her son feel confused and upset.
She struggled with how to explain that while we should acknowledge any privileges we may have from being born a certain color, that doesn’t mean we need to be ashamed. Instead, we should recognize these advantages and help those who are disadvantaged and who are being targeted because of the color of their skin, their gender or sexual orientation.
Parents everywhere are struggling to figure out how to discuss racism with their children. We want to teach our kids to be accepting of all children regardless of the color of their skin and to stand up for other kids who may be bullied or harassed. We also want to help our kids become leaders of positive change and to listen to our kids when they ask what else they can do to help.
Racism is a difficult topic for adults, let alone kids. The most important – and often the toughest – thing to do is to start that conversation. This begins by asking kids what they already know, how they’re feeling, and if they have any specific questions. They may not feel comfortable at first, so you may need to start with discussing your own feelings and concerns. You may not have all the answers – and in fact, you probably won’t. I know I certainly haven’t found them all.
However, there are several great resources online that can help. The American Psychological Association has developed a toolkit detailing how to promote racial and ethnic socialization. The American Academy of Pediatrics also has a lot of helpful information online, with guidance for discussing difficult topics and acts of violence. Whether you use one of these resources or find your own way to have this discussion, the most important thing is that you’re having this conversation in the first place. Starting the tough and uncomfortable discussion with your kids is the first step in finding a solution for the difficult problems.