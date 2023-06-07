School is out – or about to be – and the sun is shining. Hopefully, you’re already finding ways to spend more time outdoors, which is important for kids at any age.
One of the biggest risks over the summer involves the potential hazards of sun exposure. Many families have already asked me how to best protect their kids from sunburns and sun damage, and our recommendations vary by age. Here are the basics.
Babies have the highest risk for sunburn because their skin is the most delicate and thin compared to older kids and adults. Unfortunately, they can also be the hardest to protect. Infants under 6 months of age should avoid all direct sunlight because of the risk of sunburn and heat stroke. The sun’s rays are particularly dangerous between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so try to avoid direct sun exposure during those hours.
Dress babies in long sleeves and pants made of lighter materials, use wide-brimmed hats to protect their faces and try to keep them in the shade. Sunscreen is typically recommended for infants over 6 months of age, but you can use a small amount with younger infants as well, applying it to sun-exposed areas like the face, back of hands, back of neck, ears and feet.
For older kids and adults, the best protection is still avoiding sun exposure especially during those peak hours. If you are outside in the sun, make sure to apply sunscreen that is at least sun protection factor 15, applying at least 15 to 30 minutes before sun exposure. It’s important to reapply the sunscreen at least once every two hours or after swimming or sweating excessively. You should also choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen – look for the label stating it works for UVA and UVB rays. Sun-reflective clothing, hats and UV-protective sunglasses are also important for everyone. Prolonged exposure to UV light can increase the risk of eye disease, vision problems and even eye or skin cancer, so it’s equally important to protect your eyes.
Sun exposure is not only dangerous because of the risk of sunburn, but it can also lead to problems with over-heating. Again, babies have a higher risk of developing heat illness because they are unable to tell you when they’re feeling too hot. However, people of any age are at risk of overheating, especially in the warmer summer months. Try to wear cooler clothing material like cotton, which is protective against the sun but also breathable. Make sure to drink extra water when you’re outside for longer periods of time, to help prevent overheating and dehydration. Take breaks, when possible, by finding shaded areas or going inside, especially during the more intense hours of sunlight.
While spending time outside is a great way to stay healthy and active, it does come with its hazards during the summer. By protecting ourselves from sunburn and overheating, we can more safely enjoy the outdoors together.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.