Last month, we experienced two more horrific mass shootings: in a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., and, 10 days later, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The school shooting hit painfully close to home for me, because it was first large-scale school shooting since my son was born last year. It’s always heartbreaking to see young lives cut short so senselessly and tragically, but this time, I couldn’t help but imagine a similar scenario with my son.
I know other parents and children are struggling with the same worries and fears. It can be difficult for parents to work through their emotions while also knowing how to talk with their children after shocking events like these. Shootings and other acts of violence can have negative effects on children, even if they were not direct victims. As parents, it can be difficult to figure out how to start a discussion with your children after an attack, but these conversations are vital to understand how your kids have been affected.
No matter what age your child may be, the best way to start this discussion is by asking what they already know about the event and what questions they might have. Find out what’s being discussed at school and fill in any necessary details. Try to avoid any graphic details or media, especially with younger children, but also avoid being too vague. Keep kids away from repetitive graphic images and sounds that might lead to excessive anxiety. If you do want to watch the news with older kids, consider recording it ahead of time and previewing it first, to make sure there’s nothing that could be too triggering. For more information about how to talk with your kids, visit nctsn.org for resources provided by the National Child Trauma Stress Network.
The underlying messages to keep in mind are that it’s OK to feel upset or scared and that you’re there to support your kids and work through those fears. Find ways to make them feel safer and encourage your kids to voice any concerns to you or to teachers or even to community leaders.
Make sure to look for signs that your children aren’t coping well. These can include nightmares, fear of going to school or other public places, or changes in behavior or even personality. If these stress-related symptoms become excessive, speak with your child’s physician or a qualified mental health provider.
It’s also just as important to take care of yourself. Make sure to get plenty of water, sleep, exercise and proper nutrition, so that you’re at your best to help care for your kids. Spend time with other adults – friends, family members or neighbors – to support each other. Seek help from professionals when needed.
Hopefully we will soon find a way to end gun violence, especially in our schools. Until then, the best ways you can help your children are to keep the lines of communication as open as possible and to be there whenever, wherever and however they might need you.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.