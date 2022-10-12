This time of year is one of self-reflection, making amends to those we may have hurt and striving to do better for next year. During the Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we are taught to reach out to friends, family and anyone else we may have wronged to seek their forgiveness, before we spent all day on Yom Kippur atoning for any sins we may have committed.
While the focus is often on the importance of asking for forgiveness, it’s just as important to learn to forgive anyone we feel may have hurt us. It’s also a lesson we must teach to our children, even at a young age.
Studies have shown that early forgiveness skills can lead to improvement in children’s relationships with peers, performance in school and their overall physical and emotional well-being. Forgiving others can seem like a daunting task for kids who are still learning to control their emotions, but it is an important skill to learn and practice throughout our lives.
With younger children and toddlers, you can start teaching forgiveness by loving and accepting your children even when they misbehave. While discipline is important when your kid acts up, once things calm down, you can show them how you’ve forgiven them. Likewise, if something you did upset your children, offer a genuine apology so that they can practice forgiveness for your actions. Teaching your kids to genuinely say they’re sorry and modeling that same action are excellent first steps.
It’s much harder for children to forgive someone who wronged them if they don’t understand why it’s important to apologize if they’ve hurt someone else.
School-aged kids are old enough to start understanding the deeper concepts of forgiveness. This stage is also when they encounter more conflicts with friends and classmates. If someone hurt or upset your child, you should first take a step back and discuss how your kid was feeling at the time of the conflict. After they’ve worked through possible feelings of pain or anger, you can work on building empathy and compassion toward the other child. Try to figure out why the other child may have hurt your kid – maybe they were upset themselves, or maybe they were confused at the time.
It’s important to acknowledge that we all make mistakes, and that it’s possible they are now regretting their actions.
The next step is helping your kid let go of the hurt and angry feelings toward that person. You shouldn’t force your kids to forgive that other person if they’re not yet ready. Just help them work through their hurt feelings until they may be ready for forgiveness.
Another important – and in some ways, even more difficult – way to work on the concept of forgiveness is through self-forgiveness. We are all too hard on ourselves, especially when we make mistakes. Instead of constantly putting ourselves down, we should work on self-forgiveness and on treating ourselves with the kindness that we strive to offer our loved ones.
Again, as caregivers we can model forgiveness of others, self-forgiveness and self-love. By learning to forgive ourselves and others, we can establish more well-rounded, healthy lives – all while our children are watching and learning from us.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.