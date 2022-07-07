For many months now, I, like so many parents of younger kids, have waited impatiently and anxiously for a COVID-19 vaccine to be available for my child.
While adults and older kids were getting vaccinated and returning to regular activities, many of us felt like we were still stuck in 2020, isolating and unable to return to many public activities while our children remained unprotected. This has been even more difficult for families with kids under 2, since they cannot wear masks to protect themselves.
However, the time has finally come for kids 6 months and up to get their vaccines, with not one but two different vaccines available for kids this age.
Over the past few weeks, I have received many questions from parents of young kids, asking when the vaccines will be available, if they’re safe, how effective they are for the younger kids, which one to get, and so on. Let’s use this space to discuss some of my answers.
A quick recap of recent vaccine news: On June 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to include kids 6 months of age and older. Then, on June 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved the vaccines for those age groups. The vaccine is available at many pharmacies and hospitals.
So now that younger kids can get the COVID vaccine, the important question is, should they? The vaccine is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, though obviously each family must think about the risks and benefits to make an informed decision.
It’s important to think about the state of COVID right now. Since the pandemic started, over 13 million children have tested positive, with over 5 million in 2022. Many people are using home tests and are not always reporting results, so the number is likely much higher. While the fatality rate in children is – fortunately – much lower than for adults, there are still many kids who end up with longer-lasting problems, such as long COVID or multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. Fortunately, the vaccine has been shown to prevent serious infections and complications in kids, just as it does in adults.
Parents are also concerned about vaccine safety, especially for a newer vaccine. The FDA has conducted a very careful review of the safety data for children under 5 and found no significant safety concerns in the trials for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The dose for each vaccine is much lower than the adult dose. Moderna is a series of two shots, each a quarter of the adult dose. Pfizer is a series of three shots, each a tenth of the adult dose. Both vaccine regimens produce similar antibody responses in kids as the adult doses but are much less likely to have any serious adverse effects.
The last question I frequently receive is which vaccine parents should choose, Pfizer or Moderna. At this time, the AAP does not recommend one vaccine over the other, since they both have been proven to be safe and effective for young kids. My recommendation would be to get whichever vaccine is the most readily available, just as we did with the adult vaccines.
The bottom line is that both approved vaccines for kids over 6 months of age have been shown to be safe and effective for these young kids.
For my part, I am taking my son to get his first COVID vaccine as soon as my clinic has them available. I am excited to be taking the next step toward normalcy.
Dr. Laura Shefner writes about pediatric care for the Cleveland Jewish News. She is a pediatrician at The MetroHealth System and practices in Beachwood and Parma.