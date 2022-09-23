Recently, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage announced that it had modernized its logo. As part of that new graphic presence, we embraced an abbreviated name. The museum is also currently exploring ways to rejuvenate and reorganize its exhibitions, with a greater role for its well established Stop the Hate program. Periodic review and revitalization are essential and normal for museums, which must periodically blow the dust off their displays, update their media and technology, and revamp their installations to match the needs of the community and the tenor of the times.
The current graphic changes mean that the museum is refreshing our appearance. These changes do not mean that we are altering our mission or our message. And they certainly do not mean that it will be any less focused on its core commitment to celebrate, preserve, and promote Jewish heritage.
The updated logo design shortens the museum’s name from the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage to the crisper and simpler Maltz Museum. Does this abbreviated name mean that it no longer explores and celebrates Jewish heritage? Not at all. Quite the contrary: this and future changes reflect a determination to bring our distinctly Jewish perspective and powerful stories more effectively to new audiences and a new generation of visitors.
In 2016, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City famously replaced its more cumbersome five-word logo becoming simply: The Met. Dropping the phrase “Museum of Art” did not mean that it was tossing out its Picassos or Greek pottery or jettisoning its sculpture halls. The Met created a simpler logo and shorter name to nurture a more welcoming persona in tune with the times. The Maltz Museum’s rebranding has similar aims.
The Maltz Museum’s mission has always been to celebrate the Jewish experience. It tells a Jewish story but is a museum for people of every background and faith. Antisemitic and other hate crimes are alarmingly on the rise. For Jews, this is a story we’ve seen before, and we know the dangers it holds.
We highlight individuals and institutions that tirelessly fought antisemitism, finding creative ways to preserve our unique identity and values while at the same time adapting to –indeed thriving in – the broader culture. These are themes that speak to everyone, Jew and non-Jew, and that can have particular resonance for other marginalized groups. And this is a voice needed now more than ever.
In the coming years, the Maltz Museum plans to greatly expand its exploration of the Holocaust, using this horrific experience as a powerful lesson highlighting the perils of leaving hate unchallenged. The Maltz Museum will remain deeply grounded in Jewish values, traditions and teachings. Jewish heritage remains the core of who we are, and the museum will continue to weave it through every aspect of our existence – both implicitly and explicitly – as we have done since we opened in 2005. We will simply expand upon our foundation supplementing the current narrative with additional stories, enhancing them with the newest media technology.
Promoting respect for all humanity and denouncing hate is deeply embedded in Jewish tradition, from Rabbi Hillel’s famous summation of the Golden Rule to the simple eloquence of Psalm 133, “Hinei ma tov u’ma na’im shevet achim gam yachad – Behold how good and pleasant it is when all people live together as one.”
The Maltz Museum looks forward to joining hands with our allies and extend a warm welcome to new friends to ensure that our Jewish heritage museum continues to serve the needs of everyone.
Grant Dinner is the board chair of the Maltz Museum in Beachwood and David Schafer is the managing director.