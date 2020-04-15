This is an overview of the COVID 19 pandemic and we are all aware that information is changing rapidly.
The virus that causes COVID 19 is called SARS Coronavirus 2 and is very similar to SARS Coronavirus 1, which was responsible for the SARS epidemic in 2002-03. One of the very important differences is the current coronavirus has a much higher degree of contagiousness between people than the SARS 1 virus.
So what can we do? The most important message for the general public is a message we have heard repeatedly from our government officials, which is to stay socially isolated until we are told otherwise. This social isolation has created considerable stress and hardship for many people both financially and psychologically. Nonetheless, this is the most important strategy at this time to prevent people from passing the virus to each other.
The virus is spread mainly from person to person. This occurs usually in the context of an ill person who is coughing, sneezing or talking, and respiratory droplets are inhaled by another person who is usually in close proximity to the person who is ill. Because COVID-19 is a new illness, we are still learning more about how the virus spreads.
For people who become infected with the virus, there is a wide range of symptoms. We believe there are a significant proportion of people who have the virus who have minimal or no symptoms. For people who do become ill with the virus, fever, cough, fatigue, bodyaches and diarrhea are among the most common symptoms.
About 80% of people who become ill with the virus have a more mild form and can be treated as an outpatient with supportive care, and they will get better by themselves. About 20% of individuals who have become ill with the virus are sick enough to require hospitalization. A smaller percentage of people who require hospitalization require intensive care due to severe breathing problems from inflammation in the lungs.
It is also well known that people over the age of 60 have a higher risk of developing a more severe form of the virus requiring hospitalization. Nonetheless, there have been considerable numbers of individuals less than age 60 who have also contracted the more severe form of illness associated with the virus. Again, the most important takeaway message is the critical importance of social isolation to prevent those at risk individuals in their community from contracting the illness. Social isolation means staying at home as much as possible and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other people when outside of one’s home.
Other recommended measures to protect oneself include:
• Diligent hand washing, particularly after touching surfaces in public. Use of hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is a reasonable alternative if the hands are not visibly dirty.
• Respiratory hygiene (e.g., covering the cough or sneeze).
• Avoiding touching the face, in particular eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoiding crowds, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces, if possible and avoiding close contact with ill individuals.
• Cleaning and disinfecting objects and surfaces that are frequently touched.
Who should be tested?
As of the time of this writing, there was limited availability of COVID-19 testing. Therefore, testing was being triaged to the most ill individuals and those people who were in the highest risk categories, which included people age 65 and older, had suppressed immune system, chronic health conditions, cancer or history of a bone marrow or organ transplant. If one feels like he or she needed to have the test, it’s best to discuss with your primary care physician to advise you and have an order placed, if appropriate.
Facemasks: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people should wear cloth or fabric face coverings when they will be in the midst of other people, such as in a grocery store or pharmacy. Instructions for making such masks can be found on the CDC website as medical masks are in short supply for purchase.
Possible effective treatments were being researched. In general, there are two approaches to overcoming viral diseases. One is prevention through administering a vaccine. Vaccines can be highly effective, but they can take a long time to develop. Vaccine development for COVID 19 was underway, but we don’t know when a vaccine will be available. The second approach is anti-viral treatments. Such treatments were available for some viral illnesses, such as influenza, or the flu, and shingles, for example. Several different treatments were being researched. One of the most promising was an anti-viral medication, Remdesevir. An anti-malaria medication called chloroquine was also being studied, as well as lopinavir and ritonavir, which are anti-viral medications. In addition, blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID 19, was being researched as a possible effective treatment.
There is light at the end of the tunnel. We know that in the United States, COVID 19 will eventually peak and then subside. In other countries, such as South Korea and China, the virus has already peaked and is subsiding, and people are returning to the workplace. In the meantime, social distancing is the most important measure we can all take to slow down the spread of the virus.
Dr. Mark Roth writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician with University Hospitals.