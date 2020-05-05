As I write this, we appear to have experienced the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ohio, the number of new cases of the virus infection are on the decline, and state and medical officials have begun to relax some of the previous social distancing restrictions.
Because it is not known if or when a second wave of infections will occur, it is important to maintain cautious practices for one’s personal safety and the safety of one’s family and associates. Some best practices include careful attention to good hygiene and wearing face masks in the appropriate settings.
There are three main types of face masks in use. These include surgical face masks, N95 respirators and homemade face masks.
In general, the first two categories of face masks are intended for use primarily by health care professionals. Homemade face masks however are very suitable for the general population and can be very effective in preventing the spread of germs. There are various sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website that have instructions on how to construct one’s face mask. It is important that a mask cover the mouth and nose of the wearer. Homemade face masks can be made out of various types of fabrics, such as kitchen towels, pillow cases and old T-shirts.
One should wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water before putting on a face mask and when one removes the mask because germs can accumulate on masks while in use. Another way of sanitizing the mask is to place it into a paper bag and leave it unused for several days, after which time germs on the mask become inactive. It is advisable for the general population, at this time, to wear face masks in settings where one will be around other people including shopping and social interactions with family or friends.
As always, hand hygiene is another important way to prevent the spreading of germs. Wash your hands often and try not to touch your face prior to washing. Avoid contact with other people who are sick. Clean household surfaces such as kitchen counters and bathroom surfaces with cleaning products. If you become ill, stay home to avoid spreading your germs to other people.
At this time, it is not known when a vaccine will become available for the COVID-19 virus. Another way for the general population to acquire immunity to the virus is through a phenomenon called herd immunity. When 60% or more of the population has been exposed to the virus, herd immunity can take effect, which can prevent future episodes of widespread illness due to the virus. At this time, herd immunity is not in effect, which is why we must continue to take the above cautionary steps to keep ourselves safe and to prevent germs from passing to other people.
Research is still being carried out to find effective treatments against the COVID-19 virus. At the time of this writing, there are favorable results for an anti-viral medication called remdesivir. The medication has been found to speed the recovery of people with the COVID-19 illness by blocking the virus. This is a very encouraging finding.
As we as a society begin to recover from the effects of the pandemic, it’s important to support our psychological well-being by cultivating relationships with friends and family, and maintaining a sense of community. Establish a daily routine and plan, in order to promote resilience and optimism. Try to exercise on a regular basis; 30 to 60 minutes per day can help to counteract feelings of depression.
Although the future is unknown concerning COVID-19, it remains clear that our country will need to continue to be vigilant in monitoring the trend of COVID-19, for at least the rest of this year, and we as individuals will need to continue to practice safe hygiene and social distancing practices as well.
Dr. Mark Roth writes about internal medicine for the CJN. He is an internal medicine physician with University Hospitals in Cleveland.