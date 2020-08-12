There is increasing evidence that face masks prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wearing a face mask can prevent the spread of virus even from a person who has no symptoms, but is still infected.
Officials from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have stated that the pandemic could be brought under control in the next few months if everyone would wear masks. There continues to be controversy among experts as to whether the COVID-19 virus is spread by respiratory droplets or aerosols.
A droplet is larger than an aerosol particle. The size of a droplet is larger than 5 microns and an aerosol particle is less than 5 microns. A micron is one-millionth of a meter – so small that it is invisible to the naked eye. There is an important distinction between the two. Because droplets are larger in size, they have a tendency to quickly drop to the ground as a result of gravity, usually within 6 feet of a person who is sneezing or coughing. An aerosol particle which is smaller can remain suspended in the air for hours.
Scientists have debated which of these two particles is most important in the spread of the virus. One measure that has discussed is called the reproduction number. This is a measure of the spread of a virus at the beginning of an outbreak. This number was approximately 2.5 for COVID-19, which means that a person with COVID-19 could spread the infection to two or three other people before they become aware that they had the infection.
This number can change as the pandemic goes on for longer periods of time, usually getting smaller. For a point of reference, the measles virus has a reproduction number of about 18. Some scientists have concluded that because of the seemingly low reproduction number of the COVID-19 virus, it must be spread mainly by droplet rather than aerosol. In support of this notion, contacts of people with COVID-19 become infected only about 5% of the time.
The risk depends on the intensity and length of contact with the infected individual. Household members have the highest risk; between 10%and 40%. More casual contact such as sharing a meal with someone who has COVID-19 is estimated to have a 7% risk of spreading the infection. Even more casual interactions such as people passing each other while shopping in a store are felt to have infection rates of less than 1%. These statistics assume that the person who is infected and the contact person, are not wearing masks.
Even though the controversy of droplets versus aerosols, remains unresolved, it is critically important that we follow current public health guidelines, and wear masks. Social distancing and excellent hand hygiene remain of utmost importance, as well.
The statistics cited above were taken from the July 28 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Dr. Mark Roth writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician with University Hospitals.