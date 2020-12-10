When we have worrying symptoms and seek medical advice from our health care providers, we hope that an accurate diagnosis will be made to explain our symptoms. With that accurate diagnosis, we have confidence that an effective treatment plan will be recommended. Sometimes lab or X-ray testing is helpful to establish a diagnosis. But look at the interesting case studies below.
Case study 1: A 75-year-old woman was concerned because she lost 60 pounds since the beginning of the year without dieting. Her diagnostic tests were normal. When she mentioned that her son passed away from pancreatic cancer, an additional blood test which can help to diagnose pancreatic cancer was ordered. Her test result was abnormally high, leading the patient and her physician to initially believe she had pancreatic cancer. Several follow-up body scans were negative for cancer. After thoughtful analysis of all pertinent information, it was discovered that her weight loss was due to a treatable auto-immune disease, and she is now improving with treatment.
During COVID-19, we have heard a lot about false positive and false negative test results. False positive means the test comes out positive, but the person does not have any disease. False negative means the test comes out negative but the person really does have the disease. Routine blood tests can also have both false positive and false negative results. In this case, the abnormal blood test for pancreatic cancer was a false positive, and this result led to undue anxiety for the patient and doctor until the test results were analyzed and the correct diagnosis was made.
Case study 2: A 58-year-old man came in for a yearly physical. One of the blood tests taken was a PSA test that is commonly used to detect prostate cancer in men. The PSA test result was abnormally high, which created a concern that he had prostate cancer and it was recommended he have a prostate biopsy. After seeking a second opinion, the second doctor thought the elevated PSA test result was caused by an underlying prostate infection and it was decided to treat the patient with a course of antibiotics. Following the completion of the antibiotics, the PSA test was repeated and the result was normal, effectively making the diagnosis of prostate cancer much less likely. The abnormal PSA test was a false positive result and treating with antibiotics prevented an unnecessary biopsy procedure.
The significance of an abnormal test result must be interpreted by health professionals who think through and analyze the results along with the specific situation of the patient. The significance of an abnormal test result depends on the prevalence of the condition you are testing for in the population. If a 30-year-old woman comes in complaining of chest pain and has an abnormal stress test, there is statistically a low chance of a heart attack because of her sex and age.
The moral of these stories is that test results by themselves do not establish a medical diagnosis and these results need to be interpreted by a capable medical professional in order to know the potential limitations and false conclusions that abnormal test results can lead to.
Dr. Mark Roth writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician with University Hospitals in Cleveland.