According to Groucho Marx, outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read. But seriously, I agree with the old adage that a dog is man’s best friend. Research has emerged that supports the many positive effects on one’s health of being a pet owner.
A study published in 2019 in the journal Circulation examined the relationship between dog ownership and mortality. The authors of the study concluded that being a dog owner was associated with increased longevity, compared to those who were not dog owners. This longevity benefit was especially pronounced in people who had existing cardiovascular disease, such as a previous heart attack or stroke.
There are a number of reasons that have been proposed for this health benefit. First, the companionship that occurs with dog ownership seems to reduce anxiety and loneliness, and improves one’s mood. In addition, having a dog often increases one’s exercise level and exposure to the outdoors, as a result of dog walking. Walking your dog on a daily basis can lead to decreased blood pressure, lower cholesterol and lower triglyceride levels. Petting a dog often can lower one’s blood pressure, as well as improving one’s mood.
The health benefits of owning an animal are not confined to dogs. In a separate study involving cardiac patients, owning a dog or cat was associated with improved blood pressure. Another study, involving nursing home residents in South Korea, showed that residents who were assigned to care for pets, had reduced depression and improved cognition. One situation I have observed over the years, is that pet ownership seems to ease the transition when dealing with the grief associated with the loss of a loved one.
Children have also been found to experience health benefits relative to having a pet in their household. If the child has a good relationship with the family pet, studies show that the child can have lower anxiety, improved behavior, heightened immunity and better interactions with other children.
Pets can occasionally carry harmful germs that can cause sickness in people. In order to stay healthy around your pet, wash your hands with soap and water frequently, especially after playing with, feeding or cleaning up after your pet. Adults should also encourage children who have household pets, to engage in frequent hand washing and for children age 5 and under, provide adequate supervision around pets.
The joyful relationship between pets and their owners is special, so let’s appreciate the mental and physical health benefits our pets give us.
Dr. Mark Roth writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician with University Hospitals.