The topic of weight management is complex because of different opinions about what is considered to be an ideal weight. Sometimes the determining factor is what cultural or ethnic group one identifies with. Various types of body builds and shapes are considered healthy and attractive in a variety of cultures.
Given these varying views of optimal weight and good health, it may be helpful to look at more objective considerations in determining healthy weight. In the United States, the population’s weight has been steadily rising over recent decades.
National health care surveys have found both men and women struggle with increased and unhealthy weight gain. Medical research has shown being overweight can be a contributor to heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high blood pressure and certain types of cancer.
There are no universally agreed upon best approaches to help people achieve their optimal and healthy weight, but there are some common sense approaches that have been widely used both in and outside the health care model worth discussing.
According to the National Institutes of Health, someone who is considered overweight has a body mass index more than 25, which is a calculation that is based on a person’s height/body surface area and weight. There are various gradations according to the NIH based on the number of the BMI; the higher the weight rises, the higher the BMI. The BMI is now considered to be a standard vital sign and a predictor of health in most doctors’ offices along with the measurements of blood pressure and pulse.
We’ve discussed a definition of being overweight; now let’s discuss some of the best practices that exist for helping to achieve a healthy weight. These can be classified according to the intensity of the intervention. A low-intensity treatment option would be considered self care. An example would be the self motivation to get up and get moving, and to walk more wearing a pedometer or electronic device in order to track one’s activity for the day. Also included in this category would be self motivation to eat at least five to nine portions of vegetables and fruit per day.
Weight management research has shown that successful low intensity practices involve self-monitoring of one’s food intake and weight, maintaining a low calorie diet of less than 1,500 healthy food calories per day, and including a regular exercise routine consisting of physical activity approximately 30 minutes five to seven days per week. Many people are involved in a 10,000-step per-day practice which would ensure meeting the above benchmarks, and can be fun and easily tracked using a monitoring device.
Medium-level intensity options would include participating in proprietary weight loss programs such as WW (formerly Weight Watchers) or other commercial programs emphasizing weight loss for health. Higher-level intensity options include prescription medication management to assist with healthy weight loss, and finally at the highest level of intensity, a bariatric surgical procedure.
Some additional suggestions for successful weight management are to keep records of the food that you eat, a food journal, to increase awareness of your eating habits.
Weigh yourself regularly at least once per week. Make exercise part of your weekly and daily routines and make it a priority for good health benefits. Space out your meals throughout the day and start your day with a healthy breakfast, eating slowly, chewing and enjoying your food, or food mindfulness, so to speak. Practice portion control, leaving some food on the plate at the end of the meal or taking the rest of a restaurant serving home for another meal the next day.
Limit your second helpings to mostly salad, vegetables or fresh fruit. Leave the table immediately after eating. Keep low-calorie healthy snacks in your house. Avoid impulse buying of junk foods when food shopping. Don’t let social events be your downfall and if there is overeating on a special occasion, go back to healthy eating with intention the next day. Try not to nibble on foods while cooking or cleaning up, and drink plenty of water throughout the day to reduce your appetite. Limit your consumption of unhealthy fats, sweets and alcohol.
Increase your consumption of vegetables and legumes. Be realistic, and set goals that you are able to reach. Make every effort to curtail binge eating, especially at night. When you’ve reached your daily caloric intake in the evening, go to bed and get a good night’s sleep to help maintain good health. Finally, try not to be overly self-critical, be resilient, get back on track and celebrate your successes.
Dr. Mark Roth writes about internal medicine for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an internal medicine physician with University Hospitals.