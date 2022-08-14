Balance plays an integral role in our daily activities – climbing up and down stairs, stepping in and out of the shower, getting in and out of our cars. Although it is not something most of us give much thought to when we are younger, we rely on our balance to safely move about in our lives. However, as we age, it is important to strengthen the muscles that provide us balance to prevent falls and keep us healthy.
As we get older, there are a number of factors that interfere with balance and increase our risk for falls, including: reduction of muscle mass and strength; slowing of reflexes and coordination; health conditions and medications that create dizziness; joint pain and degeneration that create changes in our posture and center of gravity; and changes in vision, such as depth perception.
This all contributes to why falls are the leading case of injury and the most common cause of traumatic brain injury in older adults. Recent studies found one in five hip fractures in older adults leads to death within one year of the incident. Broken bones from falls and even the fear itself of falling can limit daily activities and, ultimately, reduce mobility.
So it is important as we age to include balance training as part of a healthy, active lifestyle. I encourage patients to regularly work in exercises that strengthen the very muscles that keep us upright, particularly our legs and core, and promote flexibility. Taking just five minutes, three times a week dramatically reduces the risk of falling or suffering injury in the event you do fall.
I recommend a few simple exercises you can easily do from home:
Stand on one leg: Lift your right foot and balance on your left. As you first begin a balance routine, I recommend holding onto a chair or counter for stability. Hold for one minute and then switch feet. As you get stronger, work toward holding the position for one minute without holding onto anything.
The tightrope: Holding your arms out straight, parallel to the floor, walk in a straight line. Pause one second each time you lift a foot off the ground, focusing on a spot in the distance to help maintain your balance. Take 15 to 20 steps.
Rock the Boat: Place your feet hip width apart. With both feet pressed firmly into the ground, slowly transfer your weight to one side, lifting the opposite foot off the ground a few inches. Hold that position for as long as you can, but not more than 30 seconds. Slowly put your foot back on the ground, transferring weight onto both feet, and lift the opposite leg. To start, try doing this exercise five times each side.
Regular balance exercises as you age not only help reduce the risk of debilitating falls, but also quickens reactions and improves coordination so in the event you do stumble, you are more likely to recover your balance. If you do fall, strengthened muscles help you fall more gracefully, softening the impact of the fall and preventing serious injury.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and practices in Solon, Independence and downtown Cleveland.