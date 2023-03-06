Incorporating core strength training into our workout routine is important, particularly as we age. For those over 50, maintaining core strength has a significant impact on quality of life – preventing falls through improved balance, decreasing back pain, allowing for daily activities, and enabling us to live independently longer.
Located at the center of the body, core muscles extend from the ribcage down to the pelvis and hips and include the muscles that support the spine. The 29 pairs of muscles that make up our core provide the frame that holds up and stabilizes the body, providing better balance and posture.
A strong core enables us as we age to maintain everyday activities, such as putting away groceries, climbing stairs or getting out of the car, and pursue the things we enjoy, whether it is golfing, hiking or even getting down on the floor to play with grand-children.
In my practice, I encourage seniors to make core exercise part of their daily routine. In less than 10 minutes a day, you can strengthen your core at home, without equipment, by utilizing these five core exercises:
• Superman – Lying face down on the ground with arms extended in front of you, slowly raise arms and legs, with the head and neck in a neutral position in line with the spine. Hold for one to two seconds and repeat 10 times.
• The bridge – Lie flat on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor with arms resting on floor on either side. Raise hips off the floor until they are aligned with knees and shoulders. Hold for three seconds, repeat 10 times.
• Dead bug – Begin on back with hands extended up toward the ceiling and feet, knees and hips up to 90 degrees. Flatten your back onto the floor and slowly lower the left leg toward the floor. Do not let your back arch. Return the leg to the starting position and repeat with right leg. Repeat both sides up to 10 times.
• Wood chop – Begin with feet shoulder-width apart. Keeping arms out straight, “chop” your hands down toward your left hip, slightly bending the knee with the motion. Reverse “chop” back up to your right ear. Repeat this up to eight times and switch sides. Weights or heavy items such as a soup can may be added to increase resistance.
• Side bend – Standing with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at your side, slowly tilt to the right side, bringing your fingers closer to your knee. Be sure to continue facing forward, not twisting to side to side. Return to your starting position. Switch to left side and repeat both sides 10 times.
Numerous online videos are available for each of these exercises to ensure proper, safe technique and provide variations to make easier or more difficult, depending on your individual physical condition. While core exercises can be completed in moderation daily, it is important to start out any program slowly and increase repetitions and difficulty as your muscles get stronger. Most importantly, as with any new exercise routine, be sure to consult your physician to identify the right approach for you based on your health conditions.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and practices in Solon, Independence and Warren.