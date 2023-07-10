We all know regular exercise is good for the muscles and heart, but did you know that it is also good for your bones?
Research shows the right exercise routine not only helps prevent bone loss but can actually improve bone density. Just like your muscles, bones are a living tissue and the more you use them, the stronger they become. This is particularly important for us to keep in mind as we age.
Many relate loss of bone strength to women over 50 after menopause, but on average people begin to lose bone strength at a rate of 1% each year after age 40. That results in over 10 million Americans with osteoporosis – or weak and porous bones – and an additional 43 million at risk. Osteoporosis significantly increases the chances of a life-changing bone fracture, with the most common among the elderly occurring in the wrist, spine and hip.
Experts recommend a regular routine of weight bearing exercise along with strength and resistance training to promote good bone health.
Weight bearing exercises, such as walking or jogging, cause you to move against gravity placing stress on muscles and bones. This stimulates extra deposits of calcium leading to greater bone density. Other types of weight bearing activities include dancing, tennis, pickleball, basketball, soccer, or volleyball.
In general, the greater the impact of the activity leads to more noticeable improvements in bone health. It is important to vary your exercise routine given that only the bones bearing the load of impact will benefit. For example, walking is helpful in improving the bones of the legs, hips and back. Alternatively, activities such as tennis or basketball help the bones of the shoulders, arms and upper back.
In addition, recent studies demonstrate a direct correlation between a well-rounded strength training program and bone health. Research identified post-menopausal women gained an average of 11% bone density in the hips after three years of strength training.
With strength training, such as utilizing hand weights, muscles and tendons apply tension on your bones, causing the body to break down old bone tissue and stimulate production of new tissue. As with weight-bearing exercise, it is important your program include all muscle groups to provide comprehensive positive impact.
Other forms of strength training include using elastic exercise bands and weight machines, stretching, lifting your own body weight, leg lifts and squats. Even practicing proper posture helps strengthen the muscles and bones of the neck and back. Experts recommend strength training two to three times per week.
Before starting an exercise program, consult your physician or physical therapist to help identify the right activities based on your specific health condition. When you choose an activity, consider your risk of falling, particularly if you have been diagnosed with osteoporosis. And, be patient – we lose bone strength gradually, so it takes time to build it back.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and practices in Solon, Independence and downtown Cleveland.