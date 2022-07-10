Our thumbs are not designed for 21st-century technology. Constant texting, typing and gaming require a new range of motion that can lead to pain, stiffness, and ultimately, arthritis in the thumb joint.
It is estimated Americans spend on average more than 38 hours each week on their smartphones, including 23 hours texting. Our thumbs move at a higher rate than normal while texting and typing, giving them a true workout. Much like athletic activities, these strokes can lead to repetitive injury resulting in pain, stiffness and loss of mobility of our thumbs.
“Trigger thumb” and arthritis in the carpometacarpal joint at the base of the thumb are the two most common conditions resulting from overuse.
As a result of repetitive strokes, “trigger thumb” refers to the irritation and constriction of the flexor tendon of the thumb, which can cause a popping sensation when bending the thumb, soreness at the base of the thumb or locking the thumb in a bent position. Typically, this condition is treated by a combination of rest, ice and, if necessary, cortisone injection. In extreme cases, however, a minor surgical procedure to release the pully at the base of the thumb allows the tendon to move more easily.
Sometimes referred to as “texting thumb,” arthritis of the CMC joint is the most common type of arthritis in the hand requiring surgery. The joint has a unique shape that permits a wide range of motion, moving up, down and across the palm. Most common in women over 50, CMC arthritis can make simple acts such as opening a door or turning a key in a lock a painful experience.
For the vast majority of patients, less invasive treatments, such as anti-inflammatories, splints to stabilize the joint and cortisone injections relieve symptoms. However, when these treatments fail, outpatient CMC joint reconstruction, which removes the arthritic bone and replaces it with tendon from the forearm, is effective in restoring full hand function.
While unrealistic to think any of us will stop using our smartphones to prevent these injuries, it is important to address and treat pain when it begins to prevent more serious conditions. Experts recommend the following steps for thumb joint health:
• Take breaks, particularly when you begin to feel pain or stiffness, while on your phone
• Stretch and massage your thumb and fingers several times a day
• Go the old fashioned route and call rather than texting or emailing
• Utilize a phone grip to relieve stress on the thumb
• Put the phone down while texting or emailing
• Use a stylus, rather than your thumbs, to type
• Employ smartphone features, such as voice dictation, predictive text, swipe typing and horizontal screens to reduce repetitive strokes.
As a rule of thumb, if pain and discomfort subside after you put your phone down or utilize at-home treatments, you likely do not need to seek professional help. However, if you experience prolonged pain, numbness, or loss of function, then it is time to see an orthopedic specialist for treatment.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and practices in Solon, Independence and downtown Cleveland.