There is good news for long-distance runners. New research challenges the long-held belief that running is bad for the hips and knees. Even better, for many, regular running can actually improve joint health.
The decades-old theory holds that the repetitive force and wear and tear of running often leads to osteoarthritis, a breakdown of cartilage in joints. Affecting more than 32 million Americans, osteoarthritis of the hip and knee causes pain, stiffness and often results in the need for hip and knee replacements.
However, new research examined the running history of nearly 4,000 Chicago marathon participants. This included details of their running history, average mileage per week, and average running pace. The research also examined the runners’ known risk factors for developing osteoarthritis, including family history, their body mass index and previous injury.
The result – researchers found no direct correlation between running history and the development of knee or hip arthritis on its own.
Despite these findings, nearly 25% of the runners surveyed said they were encouraged by their physicians to cut back on their mileage or stop running altogether. The troubling part of this blanket approach that running is bad for everyone is it does not take into account the health benefits of this activity.
We know running, just like other forms of regular exercise, is beneficial to helping prevent heart disease, obesity, and other conditions like diabetes. It also promotes joint health by improving muscle function around the joints and increasing the production of the viscous, synovial fluid that lubricates and protects the joints.
The key to analyzing this research is keeping in mind that it applies to those who are otherwise healthy. Until further research is conducted, individuals with prior joint injury or surgery, have a family history of osteoarthritis, are overweight or with other risk factors should continue to consider alternative, less high impact activities.
And for those healthy, regular long-distance runners, it is important to listen to your body. If you begin to experience localized pain, take a break and utilize ice and anti-inflammatories to give your body a chance to heal. If the pain does not go away, don’t put off consulting your orthopedic physician. Untreated running-related injuries can lead to poor body mechanics and increase the risk of chronic joint injuries.
I give the same advice to long-distance runners as I do all my patients developing an exercise routine. Start slowly and gradually build your distances over time. Be sure to warm up and stretch before starting out on a run. Maintain proper running shoes, which typically withstand 350 to 600 miles before losing their cushioning effect. Finally, always end a workout or running session with a cool down to lower your heart rate and remove the lactic acid built up in your muscles.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and practices in Solon, Independence and Warren.