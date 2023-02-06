Do you suffer from an aching back? If so, you are not alone. Back pain is the most common type of chronic pain, affecting nearly two out of every five American adults.
I frequently see patients who delay treatment for back pain due to unfounded fears regarding spine surgery. The traumatic stories from family members or friends who had back surgery in the past often frighten some to choose to live with pain, rather than risk sharing the same fate.
First, the good news is surgery is rarely necessary to treat back pain. In fact, we can relieve more than 90% of back pain through noninvasive measures such as ice, heat, anti-inflammatories, physical therapy and massage therapy.
Second, the even better news is advancements and innovation in surgical techniques and technology, as well as post-surgical rehabilitation, have been game-changing for those who do need surgical intervention for back pain. Gone are the days of five days to a week in the hospital and limited mobility after surgery.
These days, most spine surgeries are considered outpatient or require limited hospital stays. And, depending on your specific procedure, physical therapy typically starts within 24 hours of the surgery. Studies show these changes have not only reduced the length of hospital stays, but have significantly improved patient outcomes, with less post-surgical pain and greater mobility.
I am particularly excited by the development of robotic technology for use in spinal surgery.
As we have previously discussed with robotic systems for use in knee and hip replacement surgeries, this technology allows for pre-operative planning, which takes into account each person’s unique anatomy, and intra-operative guidance for greater predictability and precision in spinal surgery.
One area, in particular, where this system provides the greatest technological benefit is its use for minimally invasive spine surgery. Minimally invasive surgery is often preferred due to the procedure’s smaller incision, compared to standard surgery, causing less harm to the surrounding muscles and tissue, resulting in less post-surgical pain and a faster recovery.
However, at times, minimally invasive procedures can limit a surgeon’s view of the patient’s anatomy. Because this robotic technology can convert 2D radiologic images in-to 3D simulations, surgeons have a full view of a patient’s anatomy before and during surgery. This all leads to improved surgical precision and, ultimately, translates to better results for the patient.
So, if you are living with back pain – whether it started recently or you have been suffering for a long time – relief is just a phone call away. You can most likely be treated through noninvasive methods. But, if you can’t, the combination of the talents of experienced spine surgeons with state-of-the-art technology provides effective, less invasive surgical techniques with excellent results.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and practices in Solon, Independence and Warren.