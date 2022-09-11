I highlighted in previous columns the life-altering, and in some cases, life-threatening effects of falls for those over 60 years of age. Balancing and stretching exercises, along with proper care during daily activities, play a key role in keeping seniors safe. Another critical factor, often overlooked, in keeping seniors upright is proper management and monitoring of prescription medicines.
With the advent of new medications to treat conditions like dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes, the use of prescription drugs among seniors has skyrocketed in the last three decades. Research shows more than half of adults over 65 take four or more prescription drugs and, of that group, 12% take more than 10.
When used safely, those medications play an integral role in improving and extending quality of life. However, patients and their families should regularly assess with their physician the medications they are taking, particularly as new drugs are added or dosages change, to ensure they do not increase the risk of falls.
A recent study found 94% of those over 65 have been prescribed a medicine that increases fall risk. Medications associated with an increased fall risk generally are in three categories: those that affect the brain, those that affect blood pressure, and those that lower blood sugar. In some people, medications can create drowsiness, dizziness, confusion, blurred vision, or sudden drops in blood pressure – any one of which increases the chances of falling.
It is important to note, however, that just because a medicine may land in one of these categories doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take it. Medicines do not have the same effects on everyone. Each person is different and undesired effects can vary based on dos-age and the combination of medicines an individual is taking.
That is why it is critical to regularly evaluate with your physician the prescriptions and any over-the-counter medicines you are taking. Furthermore, vitamins and supplements have become very popular, and these can interact with prescription medications.
As part of this evaluation, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention encourages health care providers to use the following guidelines in evaluating any risky medication:
• Stop medications when possible. What condition is this medication intended to treat? Are there non-drug options available? The chances that one or a combination of drugs will lead to a fall increase with the more medicines you take.
• Switch to safer alternative medicines.
• Reduce medication dosage to the lowest effective dose.
To further reduce the side effects of certain medicines, it is important to take them only as prescribed without skipping a dose. Utilizing a pill organizer provides safer medication management. You might also discuss with your physician the benefit of taking a particular medication at night, rather than in the morning, to help reduce the risk of a fall.
Again, just because a medication is identified as one with an increased fall risk, it does not mean you shouldn’t take it. In many cases, the benefits outweigh the risk. That is why you should always work with your physician to make the right decisions based on how you specifically react to certain medications and your unique health care needs.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and practices in Solon, Independence and downtown Cleveland.