Nearly one in three American adults experience periods of neck pain and stiffness. Most of the time, neck pain is not serious. However, in some cases pain can signal something more serious or life-threatening. It is important to understand the warning signs to know when to seek immediate medical attention.
The majority of cases of neck pain are considered neck sprains or strains. These injuries can result from situations such as sleeping in the wrong position, sitting for long periods without proper posture, carrying heavy objects, or even “tech neck” caused by hunching the shoulders and head all day over cell phones or electronic devices.
Most of these cases will heal on their own or with at-home treatments, such as ice or heat, stretching, massage, analgesics, anti-inflammatories and practicing proper posture. Even though neck sprains are not considered a serious injury, I advise you see a physician if pain does not resolve three after to four weeks. Your physician can add treatments such as medications, steroid injections, or physical therapy to assist the healing process.
On the other hand, pain that persists and is accompanied by other symptoms may point to something more severe and require immediate medical attention. In rare cases, neck pain signals serious underlying health issues, such as cancer, meningitis, stroke, infection, autoimmune diseases, or vertebral fracture. Knowing what to look for will help you know when it is time to consult your physician, or in extreme cases, visit the emergency room.
Experts recommend to immediately seek medical attention for neck pain when you meet all three of the following circumstances:
• Pain is severe, does not improve or worsens, even with self-care
• Pain persists for several weeks
• Pain persists in conjunction with one of these red flags – sudden, unexplained weight loss; unexplained fever and chills; pain felt from light tapping on the spine; sudden severe or chronic (persistent) headaches; numbness, weakness or tingling that spreads down the arms and legs; unexplained drowsiness, con-fusion or mood swings; you are over 55 or under 20; or have a history of cancer.
While experiencing all three of these circumstances does not confirm your condition is something more serious, it certainly lets you know it is time to consult your physician.
You should also be aware there are urgent situations in which you should contact 911 or visit your emergency room if you have severe neck pain associated with:
• Severe car accident, sports injury, or other traumatic event, even if you were able to walk away at the time of the incident
• Fever and inability to bend head forward, which are signs of meningitis
• Muscle weakness or loss of control of one or more extremities
• Loss of bladder or bowel control
• Inability to sleep due to severe pain.
Understanding and paying attention to these warning signs enables you to obtain medical care when you need it, as well as help you avoid unnecessary worry over common strains that you can give a little time to heal on their own.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and practices in Solon, Independence and Warren.