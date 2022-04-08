As we age, many assume the aches and pains we feel in our joints is “just arthritis.” But, did you know there are more than 100 different forms of arthritis? Working with your physician to identify the exact type of arthritis you may have is critical to beginning the proper treatment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that more than 24% of adults – or 58 million people – have some form of arthritis. Of those, more than one-third report that their arthritis limits leisure and work activities. As a result, arthritis is the leading cause of work disability, with annual costs for medical care and lost earnings totaling more than $300 billion.
Understanding the most common forms of arthritis is helpful in maintaining activities you enjoy.
Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and the one most think of when talking about joint pain. Osteoarthritis occurs when the cartilage that cushions the ends of your joint bones gradually deteriorates. Pain typically begins gradually as we age from years of wear and tear from overuse, injury and even from being overweight. I often compare it to the tread of a tire wearing down over time. Symptoms include: gradual pain in one joint and on one side of the body; stiffness first thing in the morning and at the end of the day; and joints may be tender but have little or no swelling.
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease that may begin at any age. With RA, the immune system is confused and mistakenly attacks the body’s tissues, including the lining of your joints causing painful inflammation. Because RA can affect other organs, including the lungs and heart, early diagnosis and treatment is important. Symptoms include: rapid onset of pain; painful and swollen joints; pain in parallel or symmetrical joints, such as both knees, hips or hands; and fatigue and an overall feeling of being ill.
Like RA, psoriatic arthritis is also an autoimmune disease causing inflammation of the skin and joints. Psoriatic arthritis typically occurs in up to 20% of those with psoriasis, which causes painful or itchy red or silver patches on the skin. Pain and inflammation is not limited to the joints and symptoms typically come and go. While symptoms can resemble those of RA, signs of psoriatic arthritis include: lower back pain; pitted nails or nail separation; swollen fingers and toes; eye inflammation; and foot pain.
Gout is a painful form of inflammatory arthritis that typically affects one joint at a time. With gout, high levels of uric acid crystallize in the joint, causing painful joint inflammation. Most commonly occurring in the big toe, gout strikes suddenly. Obesity and diets high in red meat and red wine increase the risk of developing gout. Symptoms include sudden, intense pain, redness, swelling and heat in the joint.
While all forms of arthritis typically present with joint pain, treatments – including medications – vary based on the specific type. Discussing your particular symptoms early with your physician will help get you on the proper treatment plan to maintain an active life.
Dr. Matthew Levy writes about orthopedics for the Cleveland Jewish News. He is an orthopedic surgeon at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and practices in Solon, Independence and downtown Cleveland.