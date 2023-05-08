Have you found yourself dropping things more than normal? Or having greater difficulty opening a jar or squeezing a tube of toothpaste? While we might pass these off as just an annoying part of aging, they can be warning signs that your grip strength is declining – and should not be ignored.
Grip strength provides a window into a person’s overall health and ability to function. In fact, recent studies show it is a powerful indicator of overall muscle strength, upper limb function, bone mineral density, increased risk for fractures and falls, and overall quality of life. There is growing thought within the medical community that grip strength may be a more powerful predictor of life expectancy than blood pressure, which has long been the standard measure.
As we age, it is common to gradually lose grip strength. That is why exercises of the hand and forearm muscles should be part of a regular fitness routine for people of all ages. This is particularly true for seniors so they can continue daily chores and activities to maintain independent living.
There are numerous exercises you can do from the comfort of your own home to improve or maintain grip strength, including:
• Squeeze a stress ball or tennis ball as tight as you can. Hold for five seconds and release. Perform 10 times, then switch hands.
• Claw stretch – With your hand in front of you, bend fingertips until they touch the base of your finger joints. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds and repeat 10 times on each hand.
• Finger stretch – With palm down on table, straighten your fingers, hold for 30 to 60 seconds and repeat five times on each hand.
• Farmer carries – Holding a hand weight or bag in each hand, walk across the length of the room, then turn around and walk back. Begin with five repetitions.
In the event you find yourself suddenly dropping things more frequently or experience increased difficulty holding or opening items, particularly if accompanied by pain or discomfort, it is time to consult your orthopedic physician.
This may be caused by a number of conditions, including arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon damage or a pinched nerve. In particular, arthritis in the thumb significantly impacts grip strength, given that 50% of hand use and 100 percent of gripping requires a functioning thumb.
Once the cause is identified, your orthopedic physician will work with you to develop the correct treatment plan for your specific needs so you can improve grip strength, restore range of motion and reduce pain.