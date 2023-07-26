Mayfield City Schools takes great pride in our continuous success. We believe in fostering strong connections and a historic legacy among students, teachers, staff, parents, local businesses, officials and the community. Our shared vision promotes lifelong learning, respect and dignity, creating a powerful sense of unity.
We are dedicated to intellectually challenging our students, equipping them with the necessary skills, abilities and mindset to thrive in today’s ever-changing world. Through our Mayfield Portrait of a Wildcat, we empower students to develop their soft skills and cultivate habits of mind, which are crucial for navigating life beyond high school. It’s one of the reasons education leaders from across the U.S. have recently visited Mayfield City Schools to learn more about how we are preparing our students for their world.
Our comprehensive academic programs, athletic opportunities and arts initiatives offer a competitive advantage, enriching the overall learning experience. Our diverse academic curriculum goes beyond core subjects, allowing students to explore their passions, develop critical thinking skills and prepare for higher education and future careers. Participation in sports promotes physical fitness, teamwork, discipline and leadership.
Organized competitions teach goal-setting and collaborative skills. Arts programs provide a creative outlet, fostering self-expression, imagination and problem-solving abilities. Students develop cultural awareness and appreciation, gaining a well-rounded worldview. This combination of academic, athletic, and arts opportunities empowers students to excel in various areas, promoting their overall growth and well-being. By embracing this holistic approach, we provide students with a comprehensive set of skills and experiences that will benefit them throughout their lives.
Looking to the future, the Mayfield legacy, which spans over a century, is built upon the hard work and support of our students, staff, families and community members. In the coming school year, our focus will be to build upon our established excellence. We will evaluate our initiatives, make necessary refinements, and actively involve the community in shaping our vision for the next five years.
Additionally, Mayfield City Schools is investing $20 million from its current budget to improve our facilities. This investment aims to enhance classroom space, upgrade infrastructure and ensure the safety and security of our schools. Specific projects include realigning the entrance of Mayfield High School, constructing an addition to the Mayfield Innovation Center for the CEVEC progam, making improvements to Lander and Center elementary school facilities, and reconfiguring the main entrance of Gates Mills Elementary School. The plan is to complete these enhancements by the 2023-24 school year without any additional taxes on the community.
Thank you for your interest and support, and we look forward to working together to make Mayfield City Schools the best it can be for our students and community.
Michael J. Barnes is superintedent of the Mayfield City Schools.