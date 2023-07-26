For several years, the city has envisioned and created plans for a new park, pool and community center. On July 24, the first phase of the vision came to fruition with the opening of the Aquatic Center at 6080 Marsol Road.
The Aquatic Center includes two pools, including a leisure pool with a zero-depth entry that features hands-on water exploration through flow play and interactive waves, rain clouds, streams of water, sprays, floor geysers, a current channel, water vortex, family slide and a spiral slide that drops into the pool. The activity pool includes a drop slide dump-out, lap lanes, and 1 and 3-meter diving boards. There are shaded areas throughout the pool and deck area, and cabanas can be reserved daily. The state-of-the-art complex offers many well-deserved amenities to our residents who were part of casting the vision for this resort-like aquatic center.
The new Community Center, slated to open in early September, is nearly 33,000 square feet and will feature three meeting rooms, a full kitchen, a 9,800 square-foot gymnasium, and a senior workout center. The building will stand between the pool and Interstate 271. The Community Center will also be home to the parks and recreation department. With the completion of the first phase of the vision, the city hopes to move forward with the second phase sometime in the future with plans for renovating City Park.
The city received grants to enhance four major pedestrian crossings. The improvements include new sidewalks, Americans with Disability Acts-compliant curb ramps with pavement marking, and pedestrian signal equipment, allowing easier access for walking, running and bike traffic.
Economic development continues to add great projects to the city, including the new Mayland Commons just west of Lander Road. The 13-acre parcel will be adding stores and a green space for residents. Another new development is Apex Dermatology at the corner of Landerbrook Drive and Cedar Road. The 18,000-square-foot facility incorporates a clinical office, lab, research center and corporate office. The city is pleased that Apex Dermatology chose to remain in Mayfield Heights and build its state-of-the-art facility here.
Through the years, Mayfield Heights continually invests in and improves the streets. Several streets have been resurfaced this year, and curbs and aprons have been replaced where necessary. Spot repairs were completed on Mayfield and Ridgebury roads. A total road reconstruction of Crestwood Road and a portion of Ranchland Drive will be finished later this year.
Our first responders’ services to our residents are second to none. The fire department consists of 33 line firefighters and four administrators.
The department follows National Incident Management System guidelines, the National Response Plan and Incident Command. The Police Department comprises 38 police officers, eight full-time and two part-time dispatchers, one jailer, two victim advocates, and 19 auxiliary officers. Serving the residents and improving their safety is the city’s primary focus. We are proud of our first responders and the support staff that serve them.
Mayfield Heights continues to thrive and grow with new housing, businesses and community amenities, generating new life in the city and making it a desirable place to live, work and play. We have a lot to offer and have a vibrant future ahead of us.
Anthony DiCicco is mayor of Mayfield Heights.