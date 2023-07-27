Mayfield Village is 3,400 residents strong. We enjoy both an engaged, committed electorate and a sound, responsible business base. Collaboration among our private and corporate citizens has led to many positive changes which have enhanced our village and given us first-class amenities, while allowing us to retain our essential character of quiet confidence.
While we are home to the world headquarters of Progressive Insurance Company, we have many other prospering businesses. Quality Electrodynamics (now a division of Canon Inc.) got its start in Mayfield Village 17 years ago. Today, this internationally respected cutting-edge leader in medical imaging equipment has grown exponentially and continues to improve medical care worldwide. Preformed Line, a state-of-the art global communications company headquartered in the village, has enjoyed tremendous success, expanding its business and consistently exceeding its goals. Omni Systems, the largest privately-owned provider of thermal media in the U.S., and Mars Electric, a family-run electrical supply business, are just two more of the many growing and successful businesses who call Mayfield Village their home, and we are happy to work with them as our friends and neighbors.
Our residents value the rich and quiet life we enjoy. Although we are a small community, we provide world-class services, including the finest first responders and service department personnel who are always there to assist our residents.
Our parks and recreation department takes seriously the role of leisure, and takes pride in offering many sports and recreational activities for all ages and abilities. In addition to being a member of the Community Partnership on Aging, which provides transportation, meals, programming and other services, our own recreation department offers classes, picnics, holiday parties, card-playing, trips and more to our seniors. The recreation department also presents our annual Cruise Night, one of our most cherished traditions, where classic cars cruise a mini loop on Wilson Mills Road while car lovers and families can also enjoy bands, delicious food from local eateries and a variety of children’s activities.
The rec department also puts on our Independence Day fireworks night, with live music and food trucks to keep the party going until after dark, holiday events for the kids, our Mother’s Day pancake breakfast, and a special village appreciation night (a newer tradition) just to celebrate us.
Dearest to many of our hearts are the summer concerts at The Grove, our amazing outdoor amphitheater, and the gazebo, our center-of-town venue, where we enjoy music, theater, yoga and more to please just about every taste. Thousands are drawn here every summer to get together with friends and neighbors and enjoy an evening under a starlit sky. In the winter, concerts are moved inside the Civic Center to Reserve Hall, a beautiful theater that keeps us entertained in the colder months.
Our 2.5-mile Bruce G. Rinker Greenway provides residents and businesspeople with a scenic trail to bicycle, walk, run and skateboard through parklike and business/industrial areas. The trail connects many local attractions – our First Responders Memorial, Cuyahoga County Public Library, Wiley Park, Parkview Pool and Adaptive Playground, The Grove and baseball and soccer fields.
In 2021, Mayfield Village celebrated its centennial. Today, having weathered the pandemic with economic security, we continue to plan for our future, and we work steadily on improving our services and nurturing business development, so that our next 100 years will be prosperous, and so that Mayfield Village remains a wonderful place to work, play and raise a family.
Brenda T. Bodnar is the mayor of the city of Mayfield.