After a long cold winter, University Heights is ready to play outside this summer.
With a return to normal (knock on wood), our annual parade will return to its proper place on the calendar – Memorial Day.
Our 2020 parade was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And when the pandemic lingered into spring of 2021, last year our parade was pushed back to Independence Day.
We’re back on track now. The University Heights Memorial Day parade will start promptly at 11 a.m. May 30. It will travel along the traditional route, starting on Silsby Road near Walter Stinson Community Park. The parade will travel east on Silsby, then head south on South Belvoir Road before ending at John Carroll University.
This year’s parade will feature crowd favorites, including stilt walkers from Pickup Stix, plus the Rocket Car and Batmobile from Euclid Beach. And what would a parade be without bands? This year, our parade will feature the Heights High marching band, the Mighty Shaw Cardinal marching band and the Mal Barron Quartet.
At the conclusion of the parade, join us at John Carroll University for a memorial ceremony. After the ceremony, there will be fun activities for the kids, including inflatables and pony rides.
On Memorial Day, we remember those who died in service to our country. As we say “thank you,” we also celebrate the freedoms they left behind for us to enjoy. Our parade is fun and kicks off summer in the city, while the ceremony that follows is solemn and moving.
It’s not too late to be part of the festivities. If your group or organization is interested in participating in the parade, please email Ben Schaefer at city hall at bschaefer@universityheights.com.
Memorial Day is just the start of our summer fun in University Heights. Our pool opens Memorial Day weekend. Our Summer Concert Series is back, and bigger and better than ever.
And this year, for the first time in our city’s history, we will hold a proper Juneteenth Celebration. The celebration begins at 1:30 p.m. June 19 at The Walt.
Whether you are a resident of University Heights or a neighbor, join us when we play outside all summer long.
Michael Dylan Brennan is mayor of the city of University Heights.